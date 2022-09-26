Read full article on original website
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights.
KCBD
Red Raider volleyball team faces No. 1 Texas on ESPN this Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The biggest game of the season so far is set to happen right here in Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on ESPN at the United Supermarkets Arena this Sunday at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big...
KCBD
Preview: Red Raiders hit road for No. 25 K-State
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will look for its third win over a top-25 foe in just its fifth game of the season on Saturday as No. 25 Kansas State hosts the Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Action kicks off at 11 a.m. CT for the two teams that both enter the game 3-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 play.
KCBD
WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Coronado, live at 7 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Coronado playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
KCBD
Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.
KCBD
WATCH: Sharon Maines final newscast, Friday morning on Daybreak Today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sharon Maines’ broadcast journalism career in Lubbock dates back to 1974. After thousands of newscasts, and a multitude of awards and honors, she has decided to retire. After 27 years on Daybreak Today, this is her final broadcast. Watch Sharon’s newscast in the live stream...
KCBD
Noon Notebook: Deaf Bingo Night hosted by TTU Student Disability Services
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Student Disability Services is hosting Deaf Bingo Night during the Accessibility is for Everyone Week. The event will be on Oct. 5. During the event, students will use sign language to participate. This gives hearing student a small look into the struggles deaf...
KCBD
Lubbock author showcases new book at Hodges Elementary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laekan Zea Kemp, a Lubbock-born author, showcased her newest book to students at Hodges Elementary school. Kemp’s new book, a scary story for younger kids, is intended to celebrate Latin history and mythology. She began writing when she was a senior in high school and...
KCBD
Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
KCBD
Texas Tech System presidents hope to expand telehealth, aviation programs with state funds
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech goes into the next legislative session with a new ask. With five institutions under the Texas Tech banner, President Lawrence Schovanec says the system wants to keep Austin’s attention, “maintaining a $50 million source of funding the state provided in the last session for institutional enhancement.”
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies in Lamb County crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police identified the man found dead in an alley between 45th and 46th Street on Boston as 50-year-old Robert Stewart. Littlefield ISD asking for donations for 17-year-old student killed in crash. Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash in Lamb County yesterday. A...
KCBD
‘Other people will step up’: Long-time Daybreak Today partner reflects on 23 years with Sharon Maines
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a partnership that has become more of a friendship. “This is the longest partnership in my career,” Steve Divine, Daybreak Today co-anchor and forecaster, said. “We’re told also that as far as a morning team anchor team goes it’s the longest partnership in morning television in the country.”
KCBD
More chilly mornings and warm afternoons for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you like our recent weather, you likely will give our forecast a thumbs up. On the other hand, if you are not a fan of our recent weather, I imagine you may give our forecast a thumbs down. The pattern bringing our recent mild weather...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jelly Bean, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 3-year-old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for 5 months. Jelly Bean is a staff favorite. She’s well behaved and a people please and loves to cuddle. She is a gentle giant. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped.
KCBD
17-year-old Littlefield senior killed in head-on collision with semi
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read issued this statement on Wednesday, mourning the death of Littlefield ISD senior Malachi Frausto, killed in a Wednesday morning crash that happened about three miles east of Littlefield on FM 54. As the designated spokesperson and Superintendent for the Littlefield Independent...
KCBD
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa ISD school board has accepted the voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight, effective January 31, 2023. Knight’s contract was set to expire on July 31, 2025. Beginning Tuesday, Knight will take on the role of superintendent emeritus to help with the transition. Dahlia...
KCBD
KCBD’S Pet of the Day: Meet Archie
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Archie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for a month and a half. Archie may be shy when you first meet him, but he opens up quickly! He...
KCBD
2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
KCBD
Lubbock tech company SitePro receives National Defense Innovation Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SitePro is a relatively new tech company that focuses on providing real-time data from rural locations to prevent infrastructure failures from ever happening. Aaron Phillips and David Bateman started brainstorming the company while they were attending Texas Tech University. “We used to sit outside of the...
