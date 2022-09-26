ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Red Raider volleyball team faces No. 1 Texas on ESPN this Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The biggest game of the season so far is set to happen right here in Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on ESPN at the United Supermarkets Arena this Sunday at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Preview: Red Raiders hit road for No. 25 K-State

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will look for its third win over a top-25 foe in just its fifth game of the season on Saturday as No. 25 Kansas State hosts the Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Action kicks off at 11 a.m. CT for the two teams that both enter the game 3-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 play.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Coronado, live at 7 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Coronado playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Andrews, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Andrews, TX
Football
City
Andrews, TX
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
Andrews, TX
Education
KCBD

Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.
FORT WORTH, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Sharon Maines final newscast, Friday morning on Daybreak Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sharon Maines’ broadcast journalism career in Lubbock dates back to 1974. After thousands of newscasts, and a multitude of awards and honors, she has decided to retire. After 27 years on Daybreak Today, this is her final broadcast. Watch Sharon’s newscast in the live stream...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock author showcases new book at Hodges Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laekan Zea Kemp, a Lubbock-born author, showcased her newest book to students at Hodges Elementary school. Kemp’s new book, a scary story for younger kids, is intended to celebrate Latin history and mythology. She began writing when she was a senior in high school and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies in Lamb County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police identified the man found dead in an alley between 45th and 46th Street on Boston as 50-year-old Robert Stewart. Littlefield ISD asking for donations for 17-year-old student killed in crash. Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash in Lamb County yesterday. A...
LAMB COUNTY, TX
KCBD

More chilly mornings and warm afternoons for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you like our recent weather, you likely will give our forecast a thumbs up. On the other hand, if you are not a fan of our recent weather, I imagine you may give our forecast a thumbs down. The pattern bringing our recent mild weather...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jelly Bean, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 3-year-old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for 5 months. Jelly Bean is a staff favorite. She’s well behaved and a people please and loves to cuddle. She is a gentle giant. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

17-year-old Littlefield senior killed in head-on collision with semi

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read issued this statement on Wednesday, mourning the death of Littlefield ISD senior Malachi Frausto, killed in a Wednesday morning crash that happened about three miles east of Littlefield on FM 54. As the designated spokesperson and Superintendent for the Littlefield Independent...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
KCBD

KCBD’S Pet of the Day: Meet Archie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Archie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for a month and a half. Archie may be shy when you first meet him, but he opens up quickly! He...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock tech company SitePro receives National Defense Innovation Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SitePro is a relatively new tech company that focuses on providing real-time data from rural locations to prevent infrastructure failures from ever happening. Aaron Phillips and David Bateman started brainstorming the company while they were attending Texas Tech University. “We used to sit outside of the...
LUBBOCK, TX

