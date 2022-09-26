Read full article on original website
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Amazing Photo Of LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Is Going Viral
A photo of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball from Charlotte Hornets media day is going viral on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Knows His Relationship With Kyrie Irving Is Beyond Repair: "Kyrie And I Will Probably Never Speak Again In Life. I Assure You, I Won’t Lose A Minute Of Sleep Over It."
Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented yet controversial players to play in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets have seen Kyrie's antics throughout the last few seasons. He has been in the headlines more for his off-court issues than for playing basketball. The biggest controversy that Kai was involved...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News
The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
NBC Sports
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
thecomeback.com
Kyrie Irving gets honest about Ben Simmons
It was a rough year last season for the Brooklyn Nets and star Ben Simmons. Simmons had to deal with injuries and other off-the-court issues while the Nets underperformed. However, teammate Kyrie Irving sees big things this coming year for Simmons and thinks the sky is the limit. “That level...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Reveals Shocking Truth About LeBron James And The Heat: “He Was Never Totally Comfortable There Like He Is In Los Angeles"
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history but he also has charted one of the most unique paths to success in the league. LBJ has switched teams to be the number one option in different cities, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice), Miami Heat, and now, Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
NBC Sports
Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines
SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
NBC Sports
Wiseman shines in Warriors' preseason win vs. Wizards in Japan
The wait is finally over, Dub Nation. The defending-champion Warriors took the court on Friday in Japan for the first time since hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy nearly four months ago, kicking off preseason play with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards. And with all eyes on James...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
A Very Emotional Video Of Magic Johnson Comforting A Girl Who’s HIV Positive: "We Are Normal People, We Are... It's Ok To Cry, It's Ok..."
During the 1980s, the NBA was in need of a superstar who would help catapult the rating of the league. Otherwise, there were many who seriously believed that the NBA could have gone bankrupt. The NBA's knight in shining armor was none other than Magic Johnson. Magic was drafted by...
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019
LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
Yardbarker
Ramona Shelburne Says Deandre Ayton Blames Suns Owner Robert Sarver For Not Getting The Max: "He Thinks This Was Sarver's Decision..."
As the biggest name in restricted free agency, Deandre Ayton was always going to draw some level of interest from teams this summer. Despite an uncertain situation in Phoenix, the Pacers stepped up with an offer that was quickly matched by the Suns. The move made Ayton's long-term future a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay hilariously take on legendary sumo wrestler
There’s no question that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two legends on the basketball court. But when it comes to sumo wrestling? Not so much. The pair of Warriors stars were put to the ultimate test on Thursday in Japan when they squared up opposite renowned yokozuna Hakuhō Shō, who owns five world records in the sport of sumo wrestling.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Nerlens Noel For Saying He Wants To Be Back In The Defensive Player Of The Year Race: "Worry About Being Back In The Rotation"
Nerlens Noel may have failed to live up to expectations after being drafted 6th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013 NBA Draft, but he has turned into a solid starting caliber player. He had a renaissance of sorts with the New York Knicks in the 2020-21 season, which earned him a 3-year, $32 million deal, but injuries meant he missed a significant portion of last season.
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo shows off his value to Warriors in preseason win
All eyes were on James Wiseman in the Warriors' preseason opener Friday against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena. The 7-foot 21-year-old didn't disappoint with 20 points and nine rebounds in a 96-87 win to start off the Warriors' two-game Japan trip. Behind Wiseman, the brunt of attention was...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games
There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
Comments / 0