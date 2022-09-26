Read full article on original website
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Adventures with BRN: Journey through a trail of intrigue at ‘Pumpkin Nights’
ARLINGTON, TX (Sept. 30, 2022) Blue Ribbon News was invited to experience Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms in Arlington last night. Members of our team enjoyed a magical journey through pumpkin land with 10-foot-tall jack-o-lanterns, the world’s largest pumpkin guitar, a 40-foot, hand-carved, smoke-breathing dragon, and a cornucopia of photo ops!
Registration open for City of Heath’s Fall Break Camp
HEATH, TX (Sept. 28, 2022) Limited space remains for The City of Heath’s Fall Break Camp, a pilot enrichment program for Kindergarten through sixth grade children. The camp runs Oct. 3 through Oct. 7 in the Community Room at Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive. See flyer for details...
Cooking with Ease: Make the Most of Fall Food Holidays
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 30, 2022) October is an easy month to celebrate. It’s the beginning of fall, State Fair season, high school football, cooler weather. But it also boasts a list of food holidays!. At this point, you may be wondering what a food holiday is. Well, it’s a...
Rockwall Rotary Club shoots for the stars
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) It was a perfect day to raise money and awareness for the Rockwall Rotary Club’s important causes. The club recently held their annual Clay Shoot fundraiser, and raised more than $30,000 to give back to the community as well as to Rotary International causes.
Hot off the press: Rockwall County’s Blue Ribbon News October print edition
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) — Below is a digital version of our October 2022 print edition, hot off the press. Our print publication is being delivered this week to about 17,000 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County. Extra copies will be available for pick up (while supplies...
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
Rockwall School of Music participates in National ‘Keep Music Alive’ Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) – For the 7th consecutive year, Rockwall School of Music is partnering with the Keep Music Alive organization in celebration of the national ‘Kids Music Day’. During the week of October 2 – 9, music facilities across the US are joining together to bring the joy of music to the lives of our children.
Aspasians celebrates 50 years with Fall Marketplace
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Aspasians welcomes everyone to its Fall Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend in Rockwall. Rain or shine, over 200 vendors will be showcased, offering a variety of unique products and experiences. All booth...
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
How to throw a Backyard Harvest Festival
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) Want a different way to celebrate the fall season? Host your very own backyard Harvest Festival!. I set up carnival tic-tac-toe using a card table, tablecloth, electrical tape laid out in a grid, and two kinds of pumpkins. Have baskets next to the table for the pumpkins and then play tic-tac-toe as you normally would. Kids will love it!
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
Adventures with BRN: Taking the reins for carriage driving lesson
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Laurel Ridge Stables is a gorgeous, tree-lined equestrian facility located on Dexham Road, right off Highway 66 in Rowlett. Trainer Hanna Deviney was gracious enough to host my family recently for a carriage driving lesson. My family loves horses, but we don’t often get the...
Saying ‘Howdy’ to Big Tex as crane lifts him into place for 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Big Tex is back at the State Fair of Texas for his 70th year, returning to his rightful spot in Big Tex Circle for the annual exposition. Blue Ribbon News was among the special guests and media invited to watch as the iconic 55-foot-tall talking cowboy was hoisted into place Friday morning.
North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents
Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
The new store opened on September 21st.
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
It's not just the Dallas Cowboys and area high school football teams winning big in Dallas-Fort Worth in late September, the Texas Lottery has proved to be hot as the fall season begins.
Drive-by parade planned for Saturday for Rockwall County resident turning 105
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 23, 2022) Look who’s turning 105! The family of Sylvia Johnson invites the entire community to celebrate Sylvia Johnson’s special day with a drive-by birthday parade at 2PM tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 24) at 2622 Cypress Drive, Rockwall 75087 (Ridgecrest neighborhood). Join in the parade or...
