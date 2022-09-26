ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Five former WVSU athletes to be inducted into 'W' Sports Hall of Fame

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five former West Virginia State University athletes will be given gold jackets during homecoming activities as they are inducted into the “W” Club Sports Hall of Fame, school officials said. University officials in a news release said the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees...
INSTITUTE, WV
wchstv.com

Kentucky Apple Festival returns after 2-year absence

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — A long running Eastern Kentucky festival has returned this year after missing 2 years because of Covid. The Kentucky Apple Festival in Paintsville is nearly 60 years old. Thousands are expected for the 2-day event. Over the years the Kentucky Apple Festival has grown into...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
College Sports
City
Ireland, WV
Huntington, WV
Football
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

South Charleston Mallory Airport property goes up for auction Oct. 20

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County's Mallory Airport is up for sale. An auction of the private airstrip is scheduled for Oct. 20. The estate of renowned pilot Benny Mallory includes more than 27 acres in South Charleston, according to an online listing from Joe R. Pyle Auction and Realty Service. The listing includes more than 50 aircraft hangers, nearly 2,000 feet of paved runway and an airplane shop.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Nc State#American Football#College Football
wchstv.com

Woman shot in the shoulder on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police responded Wednesday to a shooting on Charleston's West Side. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue at Littlepage Terrace. Police said the woman was shot in the shoulder and was in stable condition. At this time, no arrests...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
wchstv.com

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WCHS) — A two-vehicle crash in Pike County, Kentucky has killed a West Virginia resident. Anthony Kirk, 26, of Williamson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police. The news release said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Woman wanted for malicious wounding after shooting on West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a warrant has been issued for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on Wednesday. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston is wanted for malicious wounding, police said. Police said Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, of Charleston about 5:30 p.m....
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy