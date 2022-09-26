Read full article on original website
Five former WVSU athletes to be inducted into 'W' Sports Hall of Fame
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five former West Virginia State University athletes will be given gold jackets during homecoming activities as they are inducted into the “W” Club Sports Hall of Fame, school officials said. University officials in a news release said the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees...
Marshall University secures $13.8 million to complete construction of baseball stadium
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Thundering Herd’s next home for baseball is one step closer to reality as university officials have secured the funding needed to complete construction of a new ballpark. Gov. Jim Justice presented a check from the state for $13.8 million to Marshall University Thursday,...
Trial underway in Megis County for man accused in death of former UC football player
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A trial is underway in Meigs County, Ohio, for one of three West Virginia men charged in connection with the death of a former University of Charleston football player. Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, W.Va., was previously indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder,...
Kentucky Apple Festival returns after 2-year absence
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — A long running Eastern Kentucky festival has returned this year after missing 2 years because of Covid. The Kentucky Apple Festival in Paintsville is nearly 60 years old. Thousands are expected for the 2-day event. Over the years the Kentucky Apple Festival has grown into...
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
South Charleston Mallory Airport property goes up for auction Oct. 20
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County's Mallory Airport is up for sale. An auction of the private airstrip is scheduled for Oct. 20. The estate of renowned pilot Benny Mallory includes more than 27 acres in South Charleston, according to an online listing from Joe R. Pyle Auction and Realty Service. The listing includes more than 50 aircraft hangers, nearly 2,000 feet of paved runway and an airplane shop.
Beshear: Kentucky secures return of $15M investment for mill that never materialized
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has secured the return of a $15 million investment the state approved for a company to build an aluminum mill in Boyd and Greenup counties that never materialized. The $15 million direct investment by the state was approved...
South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
Large trees overhanging homes and roads in Kanawha County puts residents on edge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials want the West Virginia Department of Transportation to step up following complaints of trees poised to fall on buildings and drivers in the Chesapeake and Loudendale areas. There is no “tilt” sign on Cane Fork Road south of Charleston, but maybe...
'City water,' National Guard help coming to assist Paint Creek residents with water woes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents in Paint Creek still have their well water woes unresolved, but more help appears on the way. West Virginia American Water is digging a water line in the area to bring “city water,” and the National Guard has been asked to help arrange more well water testing.
Woman shot in the shoulder on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police responded Wednesday to a shooting on Charleston's West Side. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue at Littlepage Terrace. Police said the woman was shot in the shoulder and was in stable condition. At this time, no arrests...
Three charged in Scioto County after deputies say two males tied up, beaten at home
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Scioto County deputies said three people have been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after two males were allegedly taken to a house, tied down with zip ties and severely beaten. Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Cameron L. Dixon, 18, of Portsmouth,...
BridgeValley hopes to expand nursing program as a new charter school applicant
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With a state-of-the-art nursing wing about to open and its largest first year class of nurses ever, BridgeValley Community and Technical College President Casey Sacks looks to keep the momentum going. “(We're) just trying to figure out ways to help high school students gain...
Town Hall: Kentucky panel overseeing opioid settlement funds meets in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky (WCHS) — Kentucky's Opioid Abatement Advisory Committee is on a mission, getting input on how to spend $478 million - the amount the state is getting from the multi-state national opioid settlement. Tuesday night the commission held the second of eight town hall meetings in Ashland. Some...
Williamson Memorial Hospital to reopen after more than 2-year absence
The closure of Williamson Memorial Hospital in 2020 had a major impact on the local community. Without a hospital in Mingo County, residents have had to drive out of their area to get the care they need. "We're having to go to Pikeville, we're having to go to Huntington. I...
Investigators looking for person of interest in connection with murder in Pomeroy
POMEROY, Ohio — Update 9/30/22 9:30 p.m.: Investigators have released a picture of a person of interest wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Pomeroy. Meigs County deputies and Pomeroy police officers responded to a murder Friday night. Not many details have been released, but we...
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Pike County
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WCHS) — A two-vehicle crash in Pike County, Kentucky has killed a West Virginia resident. Anthony Kirk, 26, of Williamson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police. The news release said...
Woman wanted for malicious wounding after shooting on West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a warrant has been issued for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on Wednesday. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston is wanted for malicious wounding, police said. Police said Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, of Charleston about 5:30 p.m....
FAA schedules public meetings to discuss airport project that would affect Coonskin
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has announced several public meetings and a comment period for proposed projects at West Virginia International Yeager Airport that would shift and extend the runway and affect Coonskin Park. In-person meetings are set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov....
Woman and her dog in critical but stable condition after shooting; suspect being sought
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:41 p.m. 9/30/22. Charleston police said a woman and her dog were in critical but stable condition after being shot, and police were looking for the suspect who has been identified. Rachel Hall, 28, of Charleston was shot in the chest in the 1300...
