Georgia Tech announces firing of head football coach Geoff Collins, athletic director Todd Stansbury

Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar found dead after apparent rock climbing accident
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two climbers who died after an apparent accident in California, officials announced on Wednesday. Escobar was 31 years old. Firefighters attempted to reach two injured rock climbers at Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild in the San Bernardino National Forest, the Cal...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 19 - Sept. 22
♦ Popeyes, 3248 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 19; Follow-up; 100/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 events in the Rockdale and Newton County area this weekend, September 30-October 2
This weekend will see the transition from September to October. Get outside and get moving, listen to live music, or get in the fall spirit in the Rockdale and Newton County area.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Reaching for a record: Butts County couple grows record level tall okra plants
JACKSON — Rodney and Patricia Sutter of Butts County have planted vegetable gardens for close to 25 years, but they’d never planted okra until this year. They started small and planted three seeds. All three plants thrived, produced lots of okra and the tallest plant now measures 14 feet, 10 and a half inches tall.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid.
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $600.00/mo (678)768-3333.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Habitat for Humanity cuts ribbon on newest home in Conyers
CONYERS — Habitat for Humanity of Conyers/Rockdale Inc. held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its newest Habitat home, which has been constructed on Faith Lane for owners Donald and Carol Vaughn. “I feel like it was meant to be,” said Carol, “My daughter’s name and the street...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2022:. • Jaden Akevion Allison, 20, Oakvale Drive, Douglasville; probation violation.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 20 - Sept. 26, 2022:. • Christopher Dwayne Fontine, 43, Millstone Walk, Stone Mountain; aggravated assault, battery, simple assault, cruelty...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Commission approves $5 million in sewer projects, $600,000 for Sheriff's Office
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved a series of wastewater system projects estimated at more than $5 million this week. The Tuesday approvals for the Water Resources Department totaled $5,087,625.13 for multiple projects for the county’s wastewater system. This included a $3 million change order for the annual Sanitary Evaluation Program, known as SSES — to help with inspection costs that will assist with keeping up with the aging sewer system, and a $499,254.25 project to remove the Fieldstone Pump Station along Salem Road.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Woman escapes attempted rape on Cricket Frog Trail
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is cautioning users of the Cricket Frog Trail to take precautions after a walker was attacked by two men who attempted to rape her Monday evening. According to Officer Aaron Malcolm, a woman was walking her dog on the trail just south of...
