Florida State

OG&E sends crews, equipment to Florida to assist with hurricane aftermath

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Nearly 100 OG&E crew members are traveling to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian.

Ian, which is forecasted to hit Cuba on Monday, is expected to be a Category 4 storm when it strikes Florida’s Gulf Coast later this week.

Crew members left from Shawnee Monday morning and will stop overnight in Jackson, Mississippi before traveling to Tampa on Tuesday. They’ll be helping Tampa Electric when they arrive.

OG&E will send more crews if needed.

KRMG

How to help hurricane victims in Florida, South Carolina and Puerto Rico

Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving millions without power as it cut a wide path of destruction across the peninsula. Meanwhile, residents of Puerto Rico are still trying to recover from Hurricane Fiona, which caused an island-wide blackout on Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Multiple deaths reported after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida

NEW YORK — At least 21 people in Florida may have died due to Hurricane Ian, officials said during a press conference Friday morning. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges. Kevin Guthrie, director of...
FLORIDA STATE
