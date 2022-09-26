ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio chocolatier Susana Mijares appearing on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

By Nina Rangel
 4 days ago
Susana Mijares co-owns Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie on the city's far North Central side.
Food Network has tapped into San Antonio's culinary talent pool yet again.

This time, the cable network has enlisted local chocolatier Susana Mijares for its new season of Halloween Wars, which pits teams of confectionery connoisseurs against each other for a $50,000 prize. The season's first episode debuted last week.


Mijares worked on a team called Ghostly Gals with two collaborators, an expert pumpkin carver and a cake artist. The trio powered through its first assignment: paying homage the haunted history of New Orleans and voodoo queen Marie Laveau via the flavors of nutty praline and meringue buttercream.

The Ghosty Gals reigned supreme, meaning they will compete again on the episode airing Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. CST.

Mijares and her husband, pastry chef and chocolatier Nacho Aguirre (also a Food Network alum ), own Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie in far North Central San Antonio.

This is the fourth reality show competition for Mijares since her 2016 debut on Food Network's
Spring Baking Championship . She also was featured on the network's Best Baker in America in 2017 and Holiday Wars in 2021.

