KCBD
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights.
KCBD
WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Coronado, live at 7 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Coronado playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
KCBD
Red Raider volleyball team faces No. 1 Texas on ESPN this Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The biggest game of the season so far is set to happen right here in Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on ESPN at the United Supermarkets Arena this Sunday at 2 p.m. The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big...
KCBD
Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.
KCBD
Preview: Red Raiders hit road for No. 25 K-State
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will look for its third win over a top-25 foe in just its fifth game of the season on Saturday as No. 25 Kansas State hosts the Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Action kicks off at 11 a.m. CT for the two teams that both enter the game 3-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 play.
fox34.com
Surgery postponed for Monterey football player who collapsed after game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been just under a month since freshman Zaidyn Ward collapsed after a football game. Ward originally went to the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. There, he was told he would need open heart surgery. He was sent back home for a few weeks to recover from COVID-19 before undergoing the procedure.
KCBD
Lubbock author showcases new book at Hodges Elementary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laekan Zea Kemp, a Lubbock-born author, showcased her newest book to students at Hodges Elementary school. Kemp’s new book, a scary story for younger kids, is intended to celebrate Latin history and mythology. She began writing when she was a senior in high school and...
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK
Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
KCBD
WATCH: Sharon Maines final newscast, Friday morning on Daybreak Today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sharon Maines’ broadcast journalism career in Lubbock dates back to 1974. After thousands of newscasts, and a multitude of awards and honors, she has decided to retire. After 27 years on Daybreak Today, this is her final broadcast. Watch Sharon’s newscast in the live stream...
KCBD
Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
KCBD
‘Other people will step up’: Long-time Daybreak Today partner reflects on 23 years with Sharon Maines
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a partnership that has become more of a friendship. “This is the longest partnership in my career,” Steve Divine, Daybreak Today co-anchor and forecaster, said. “We’re told also that as far as a morning team anchor team goes it’s the longest partnership in morning television in the country.”
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
cbs7.com
Odessa College gets funding for phase two of James Segrest Stadium
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Soon Odessa College athletes will have a new stadium to play in as they’re moving into phase two of the new James Segrest Stadium. First Basin Credit Union made a donation to help finish the second phase and help bring new programs to Odessa College. Now...
KCBD
Noon Notebook: Deaf Bingo Night hosted by TTU Student Disability Services
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Student Disability Services is hosting Deaf Bingo Night during the Accessibility is for Everyone Week. The event will be on Oct. 5. During the event, students will use sign language to participate. This gives hearing student a small look into the struggles deaf...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that at around 6 p.m. one person was injured in a crash on the westbound access road [..]
KCBD
KCBD’S Pet of the Day: Meet Archie
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Archie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for a month and a half. Archie may be shy when you first meet him, but he opens up quickly! He...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
