Sugar Land, TX

Clean Juice Coming Soon to Sugar Land

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzUWJ_0iAw1ae700

If you’re looking for a healthy, organic option for meals in Sugar Land , you’re in luck! Clean Juice will soon be serving customers sandwiches, salads, acai bowls, smoothies, and cold-pressed juices.

Ivan Yu owns the store with his wife, An Yu , who also serves as the general manager. They hope to open at 4779 Sweetwater Blvd., Ste. 11 in Sugar Land sometime in November. “We’re right in the middle of construction, three weeks in,” Ivan said.

The Sugar Land location will be the first Clean Juice for the Yus. Ivan was looking for a healthier option for lunch and came across the franchise, which is gaining traction in the Houston area with about a dozen stores.

“As we get older, we’re starting to pay more attention to what we eat, what we put in our body,” Ivan said.  “I was very impressed by their product and how good it tastes and also how healthy it feels to eat,” Ivan said. “We decided to take the dive and bring this to Sugar Land, to our community.”

An said they are excited to bring an organic option to Sugar Land. Her favorite is The Double One smoothie. “I want the taste of something sweet, and I think the almond butter, the spinach, and kale really bring the smoothie together. That’s by far my favorite.”

Ivan likes the Sweet Green, cold-pressed juice. “I feel like I’m getting the good vegetables. I’m not big on eating vegetables, so drinking it is a lot easier for me. I like the taste of it. It actually tastes pretty sweet. It’s very natural,” Ivan said.

The Clean Juice Sugar Land location will feature both indoor and outdoor seating. They will concentrate on the Sugar Land store for now, but the Yus hope to open others in the future.

“Clean Juice is the first and only USDA-certified organic restaurant. So, when we were looking for business opportunities, that was a big selling point for us,” Ivan said. One of the brand’s core values is transparency, so the Sugar Land location will have a board to add any organic ingredients that they are unable to source.

“If you’re going to get a smoothie or a salad or something like that, especially cleanses, if you’re going to put it inside your body, don’t you want it to be organic?” An questioned.

You can follow Clean Juice Sugar Land on Facebook and Instagram to find specials and updates on the opening. They plan to offer free smoothies for a year to the first 50 customers through the door during their grand opening.

Updated grand opening offering.



What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
