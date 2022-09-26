ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers follows up on Jumbotron-gate

Aaron Rodgers is suddenly backtracking on his mysterious postgame interview last week. Rodgers raised some eyebrows after Sunday’s win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he implied that he saw some revealing information courtesy of the Jumbotron. The Packers quarterback was seen engaging with head coach...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears OC Getsy coaches 'rookie' Fields through struggles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After Justin Fields' second interception against the Houston Texans, television cameras caught offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian having a discussion with the Bears' quarterback. For some coaches – see Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees – those post-turnover chats can be...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears see Fields making progress, hope production comes next

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to beat Giants + score prediction

At the beginning of the season, many Bears fans likely had the Week 4 matchup against the Giants circled as a win. But the Giants have proven to be a little more feisty than many expected, and the Bears passing attack has been more lethargic than even the most pessimistic projections. Still, the Bears have a good chance to improve to 3-1 on Sunday if they execute properly.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears defense has dominated in second half

The Bears have been a second-half team this season, especially on defense. They’ve surrendered 45 points in the first and second quarters of games this season, but battened down the hatches in the third and fourth quarters, giving up only 12 points after halftime. The defense still hasn’t allowed a second half touchdown. So what’s going on in the Bears locker room after the first 30 minutes of the game?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

5 most pivotal plays in Bears win over Texans

Week 3 was a back-and-forth affair for the Bears and Texans. Halfway through the first quarter it looked like the Bears would walk away with a 35-0. Then, the Texans came storming back to take a lead at halftime. In the second half, each team traded blows一 and miscues一 to the point that there was some buzz developing about an ugly tie. But the Bears found a way to win in the end, and moved to 2-1 on the season. Here are the five most important plays that helped the Bears seal the win on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Herbert wins NFL's ground player of the week

Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best performance by a running back each week. Along with Herbert, Nick Chubb and Cordarrelle Patterson were up for the award.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears altered practice to protect players

The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jets’ Zach Wilson set to return Sunday vs. Steelers

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right knee injury during the Jets' preseason opener in August and underwent a successful arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Montgomery, Johnson miss practice for second day in a row

David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson did not participate in Bears practice on Thursday, making it two absences in a row for each man. Montgomery is working through ankle and knee injuries, while Johnson is dealing with a quadriceps injury. Johnson hurt himself during Bears practice last week and wasn’t able to play against the Texans. Montgomery hurt himself in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and never returned to the field. Eberflus said each man is doing well in his rehab.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Montgomery, Johnson ruled OUT for Giants game

David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson are each officially out for Week 4’s game against the Giants. The Bears released their final injury report for the Giants game on Friday, and neither player managed to practice all week. Johnson hurt himself during Bears practice last week and wasn’t able to play against the Texans. Montgomery hurt himself in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and never returned to the field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears have tricks up their sleeve to generate sacks

For the Bears defense to really work, they need to generate pressure on the quarterback with their four down-linemen. That allows the team to leave as many men in coverage as possible, which leaves fewer holes in their zone. But the defense only has six sacks through three games, which puts them tied for 22nd in the league.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter roasts Russell Wilson’s ‘Dangerwich’ Subway sandwich

Sandwich lovers, let’s eat. Russell Wilson’s “Broncos country, let’s ride” catch phrase has become a popular meme on social media since the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in March. The corny mantra has been even more of a punching bag recently with Wilson struggling in the first few weeks of the 2022 season.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Winners, losers from Dolphins-Bengals on Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals are back to .500 after starting the season 0-2. Their latest victory came over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, with a 27-15 final score. After starting the season 3-0, the Dolphins suffered their first loss of the campaign. But the bigger concern is for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the second quarter with a scary head and neck injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields makes NFL's All-Frustrated Team through three weeks

It's only three weeks into the NFL season and frustration has already set in for some. Whether it's a player whose team is off to an unexpected slow start, a wide receiver who isn't getting enough targets, or a coordinator who had a viral meltdown over poor clock management, some have already expressed their frustration…while others have a legitimate right to do so.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
