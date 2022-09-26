ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Body Positivity To 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion is touting a message of body positivity amid DaBaby’s claims of sleeping with her.

On Saturday night (Sept. 24), Meg, 27, performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas and hit the stage with a statement about loving one’s body.

More from VIBE.com

“So, look. I don’t know about y’all,” Megan began, as she strutted across the stage. “But I love my body. I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. Cuz it’s who? My body — oh okay. If you love your body, let me hear you make some noise.”

The Houston native took to her Twitter account in the day on Sunday (Sept. 25) to speak on the responses and reports on her performance.

“I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know majority of their audience can dog pile on me for associated with some kind of negative narrative,” she tweeted . “Bc why is the way I start my performance to BODY damn near every show news NOW…”

This isn’t the first time Meg openly expressed similar sentiments of body positivity before performing her hit single, “Body.” During her set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival , the Texas native responded to the overturn of Roe v. Wade with a comparable statement .

“Now y’all know I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid a** men,” Thee Stallion declared as she swaggers across the stage. “My body, my motherf**king choice.”

Megan’s recent declaration arrives in the aftermath of DaBaby dropping his “ newest song, “Boogeyman ,” which features a claim that the rapper slept with the Houston Hottie.

“The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f**king on Megan Thee Stallion,” DaBaby raps on the cut from his latest album, Baby on Baby 2 . “Waited to say that sh*t on my next album/ Hit it the day before too, but I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it/ Had her pretty boy boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bi**h like a coward.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIJXd_0iAw1Kib00
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is putting an emphasis on mental health with the launch of her “Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too” website, which compiles a list of diverse resources to help those with mental health struggles.

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand,” Meg expressed. “Head to badbi**heshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

