Animal House on how to understand your pet’s behavior
Every week our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald joins us live in studio to share his knowledge on our pets.
This week, Dr. Fitzgerald breaks down Chris and Lisa’s dog’s uncontrollable behavior and tips on understanding their behavior and how to curb it.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0