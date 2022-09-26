ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

JustMyThoughts
4d ago

Idiots. There is clear guidance that is readily available on how to, and how/when not to, legally travel with firearms. If you own a firearm, do so responsibly or get rid of it. Stop trying to ruin it for everyone else.

WTOV 9

Construction on new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal takes off

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Construction is well underway for the new terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Leaders say the terminal will help modernize the facility. The first vertical support beams are now installed on the site of what will be a brand new termianl at the airport. The new facility is on schedule and is set to open in 2025. It's made of 100% American steel with 80% of the work being done by local workers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
themeparktourist.com

How Did Attacker Get Gun Inside Kennywood? We Await Update On Security After Shooting

UPDATE September 26 - Questions are being asked over how an attacker was able to get a gun into Kennywood Park during the first proper evening of "Phantom Fall Fest" on Saturday night. The shooting is reported to have taken place near the Musik Express ride between two groups. Two people were shot in the leg including a 15-year old and a 39-year old man with a second juvenile being treated for a "graze wound".
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man fatally shot in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.  Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of man shot at Kennywood shares story: 'Terrified. Terrified. So terrified.'

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Two days after three people, two teenage boys and a father, were shot inside Kennywood Saturday night, there are still no arrests.Allegheny County police say a handgun discovered near the scene was traced back to Columbus, Ohio, where it was allegedly stolen from a car last August. Police didn't confirm if it was the gun used in the shooting. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso talked exclusively to the fiancée of the man who was shot and to his daughter about what they saw and remember.It was a nightmarish scene for the McKeesport family. The couple watched their daughter...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA

