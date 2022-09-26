Read full article on original website
JustMyThoughts
4d ago
Idiots. There is clear guidance that is readily available on how to, and how/when not to, legally travel with firearms. If you own a firearm, do so responsibly or get rid of it. Stop trying to ruin it for everyone else.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Pittsburgh police offering $10,000 reward for information on burned police vehicles
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for burning three police vehicles. Police say three of their marked cruisers were intentionally burned Wednesday morning on the corner of North Lincoln and...
WTOV 9
Construction on new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal takes off
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Construction is well underway for the new terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Leaders say the terminal will help modernize the facility. The first vertical support beams are now installed on the site of what will be a brand new termianl at the airport. The new facility is on schedule and is set to open in 2025. It's made of 100% American steel with 80% of the work being done by local workers.
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOV 9
Traffic advisories issued for I-70, I-470, U.S. 250 in Ohio, West Virginia
A film crew will be on I-470 Sunday. The West Virginia Division of Highways said that means a rolling roadblock on I-470 west between noon and 7 p.m. Traffic will be slowed to 25 to 35 miles an hour for short periods, and flaggers will be present through the day.
Kennywood shooting updates and how a gun possibly got in
Kennywood says it continues to work with local law enforcement after three people were shot there Saturday night. Now, people are asking how a gun got into the park in the first place.
WANE-TV
Gun reported stolen in Ohio found after PA amusement park shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A gun found after a shooting over the weekend at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people, including two teenagers, had been reported stolen in Ohio last year, authorities said. Allegheny County police said Monday that a trace of the weapon found...
themeparktourist.com
How Did Attacker Get Gun Inside Kennywood? We Await Update On Security After Shooting
UPDATE September 26 - Questions are being asked over how an attacker was able to get a gun into Kennywood Park during the first proper evening of "Phantom Fall Fest" on Saturday night. The shooting is reported to have taken place near the Musik Express ride between two groups. Two people were shot in the leg including a 15-year old and a 39-year old man with a second juvenile being treated for a "graze wound".
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Former Belmont County resident who moved to Florida sees devastation of Ian
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Hurricane Ian left a nasty trail of destruction through Florida. A former resident of Belmont County -- who only had cell service for a short period of time -- was able to speak with NEWS9 on his experience. "I’m really thankful to be a live,...
westmifflinpolice.com
Identification Assistance – Shoplifting at Kohl’s (with a juvenile?)
The West Mifflin Borough Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the persons in the attached photograph/s. This is relative to an open, ongoing case. We are unable to release any further information at this time. We will release more information on this page as we are able to....
Man fatally shot in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said. Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
Questions regarding Kennywood’s security policies surface after three people were shot in the park
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — There are a lot of questions about security at Kennywood park after three people, including two teenagers, were shot inside the park Saturday night. Allegheny County police said the victims were shot in the “Lost Kennywood” area of the park just before 11 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family of man shot at Kennywood shares story: 'Terrified. Terrified. So terrified.'
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Two days after three people, two teenage boys and a father, were shot inside Kennywood Saturday night, there are still no arrests.Allegheny County police say a handgun discovered near the scene was traced back to Columbus, Ohio, where it was allegedly stolen from a car last August. Police didn't confirm if it was the gun used in the shooting. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso talked exclusively to the fiancée of the man who was shot and to his daughter about what they saw and remember.It was a nightmarish scene for the McKeesport family. The couple watched their daughter...
wtae.com
Escaping Kennywood: How one person describes being at the park during Saturday's shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Katherine Shaw and her son wanted to end their Saturday night at Kennywood Park by going through a haunted house. The family went inside looking for a scare, not knowing the real nightmare was outside. As police swarmed Kennywood in West Mifflin, Shaw and her...
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
Former Washington County deputy accused of impersonating officer to be dismissed from prior charges
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A former Washington County deputy is behind bars after police said he impersonated an officer and tried to be dismissed from prior criminal charges against him. According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, Andreas Veneris was arrested after police said he presented himself as a...
Man who saw Kennywood shooting says fight started because of mistake
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Don Orkosey was at Kennywood on Saturday night when he witnessed the shooting. He said one teen bumped into another teen by mistake, a punch was thrown, and gunshots followed. “I saw the boy who was on the ground with blood running down the sidewalk,...
wtae.com
Trial of man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer scheduled for 2023
PITTSBURGH — The trial of the man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall is set to begin in March 2023. Online court dockets show an updated trial date in the case against Christian Bey, 33, of Wilkinsburg. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 with...
Man accused of bringing bat, gun to fight in Ohio
A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him.
Bridge collapses under a truck in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge has collapsed under a truck in Beaver County. A 911 dispatcher said emergency responders were called to Blackhawk Road in Darlingotn for reports of a collapsed bridge at around 12:28 p.m. They believe the dump truck driver was attempting to cross the bridge...
Comments / 4