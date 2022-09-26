OROVILLE, Calif. — The Thermalito Family Center will be hosting its grand opening this weekend in Oroville, according to the Feather River Recreation & Park District. After several delays due to the pandemic, The Thermalito Family Center, formally known as the 'Nelson Pool' will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

