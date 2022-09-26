ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schwartz names former NBA player to ECU men’s basketball staff

By Grady Dillon, ECU Sports Information
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina men’s basketball head coach Michael Schwartz has announced the addition of NBA veteran Reggie Williams to the Pirate coaching staff as Director of Player Personnel.

Williams arrives in Greenville after a decorated 11-year professional basketball career which included tenures with the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans. The Prince George, Va., native most recently served as the head coach of Team Loaded VA’s 16U AAU squad, competing on the nationally renowned Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

“Reggie is a high-character person who will have a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and staff,” Schwartz said. “He has competed at the highest level for some of the top organizations and coaches in basketball. He has a special way of connecting and interacting with young people. The experience Reggie possesses from playing all over the world, as both a student-athlete and professional, brings incredible value to our program. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Reggie to Greenville.”

Prior to the 2009-10 season, Williams was drafted by the National Basketball Association G-League Sioux Falls Skyforce and averaged a league-high 26.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, earning G-League First-Team honors and a spot on the G-League All-Star Team.

On March 2, 2010, Williams signed with the Golden State Warriors and averaged 15.2 points on 49.5 percent shooting from the field to finish the 2010 season, becoming the second player from VMI to make it to the NBA. After playing two seasons with the Warriors, Williams signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Bobcats under the leadership of Owner/CEO Michael Jordan. Williams played additional seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game during his seven NBA seasons. Williams played under legendary NBA Coaches Don Nelson (Warriors) and Greg Popovich (Spurs). During his career, Williams was teammates with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, amongst others.

Williams played collegiately at the Virginia Military Institute where he led the NCAA in scoring for two straight seasons, becoming one of nine players in NCAA Division I history to do so – joining “Pistol” Pete Maravich and Oscar Robertson. Williams finished his collegiate career as the all-time leading scorer in VMI, Big South Conference and Virginia state Division I history with 2,556 points, while ranking fourth all time in VMI history in rebounds (820), fourth in three-point field goals made (196), sixth in assists (368) and sixth in steals (175). In 2010, Williams became the fifth VMI athlete in school history to have his jersey retired.

Williams earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from VMI in 2008.

