Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
KMBC.com
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County deputies arrest 3 in armed kidnapping of 3-year-old
Law enforcement arrested three suspects Friday morning in a suspected armed kidnapping of a 3-year-old.
WIBW
Kansas City woman injured Wednesday morning in crash off I-635
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the car she was driving left an interstate highway and crashed in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 635, just south of Parallel Parkway. According to the Kansas Highway...
KCTV 5
Child burned, taken to hospital following car fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A car fire in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon led to a child being taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7200 block of W. 71st St. just after 1 p.m. That isn’t far from the intersection of 71st and Metcalf Avenue.
Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist dead in Jackson County wreck
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County on Wednesday. According to Lieutenant Jason Edie with the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was killed when he lost control while passing another vehicle around 11:43 a.m. on Sept. 28 on U.S. Highway 75 just north of Netawaka. The driver […]
Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
Graphic videos: Topeka police surround, arrest shooting suspect in downtown area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Video acquired by 27 News shows law enforcement surrounding and arresting a shooting suspect in downtown Topeka. Below are videos captured by 27 News viewers of the confrontation between law enforcement and a male suspect who is wanted in connection to an early morning shooting that left one dead and one injured. […]
Deadly Wamego crash takes life of 42-year-old woman
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the name of a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday night following a deadly crash. Stefanie L. Turner, 42, of Wamego, appeared to have lost consciousness and went off the road while driving west on Elm Slough Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
republic-online.com
Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery
LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
State official reports police shooting downtown
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
WIBW
Douglas Co. deputies attempt to wrangle miniature horse for nearly 2 hours
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County deputies spent nearly 2 hours attempting to wrangle a miniature horse off a highway south of Lawrence. Just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to attempt to find the owner of a miniature horse causing mayhem on the highway.
Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SSO), have asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect that involved both agencies Thursday morning in […]
KMBC.com
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders in Independence saved a boy from drowning in at a pond Thursday morning. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
WIBW
K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
Comments / 0