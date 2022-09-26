ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

WIBW

Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas City woman injured Wednesday morning in crash off I-635

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the car she was driving left an interstate highway and crashed in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 635, just south of Parallel Parkway. According to the Kansas Highway...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Child burned, taken to hospital following car fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A car fire in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon led to a child being taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7200 block of W. 71st St. just after 1 p.m. That isn’t far from the intersection of 71st and Metcalf Avenue.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Intoxicated man firing gun into ground arrested in south Topeka, sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Motorcyclist dead in Jackson County wreck

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County on Wednesday. According to Lieutenant Jason Edie with the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was killed when he lost control while passing another vehicle around 11:43 a.m. on Sept. 28 on U.S. Highway 75 just north of Netawaka. The driver […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deadly Wamego crash takes life of 42-year-old woman

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the name of a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday night following a deadly crash. Stefanie L. Turner, 42, of Wamego, appeared to have lost consciousness and went off the road while driving west on Elm Slough Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The […]
WAMEGO, KS
republic-online.com

Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery

LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
LOUISBURG, KS
KSNT News

State official reports police shooting downtown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SSO), have asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect that involved both agencies Thursday morning in […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New details released after child hit on local highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

