OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A car fire in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon led to a child being taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7200 block of W. 71st St. just after 1 p.m. That isn’t far from the intersection of 71st and Metcalf Avenue.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO