Morgan County man pleads guilty to rape involving 8-month-old

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of rape and ten counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor stemming from an investigation and arrest in April of 2020.

Zachariah Wicker of Perry County will serve 15 years to life for rape, which will run concurrent to 20 years for pandering – two years for each offense. The stated prison term will be 20 years to life. Wicker pleaded guilty to all 11 counts at the Morgan County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 19.

Wicker was arrested in the Rose Farm area of York Township after an investigation into a case of child sexual abuse and child pornography involving an 8-month old infant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.