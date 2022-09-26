Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
NBA Rumors: How Celtics Likely Will Make Roster Room For Blake Griffin
The Celtics will need to make a corresponding move to officially add Blake Griffin, who reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Friday, as Boston currently has the maximum 20 players in training camp. So, what’s the play?. Well, MassLive’s Brian Robb reported Friday, citing a league source, that Boston...
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite
The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics
Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA Rumors: Celtics Agree To One-Year Deal With Blake Griffin
The Celtics made a move to bolster their depth. Boston agreed to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing league sources. With both Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, the Celtics were left shorthanded and...
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox
All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
MLB Personnel Predict Team Aaron Judge Signs With In Offseason
Even before the games got underway in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge was poised to break the bank this winter. But after putting together one of the best campaigns in big league history, the superstar slugger is going to cost even more for teams that are interested in his services.
MLB・
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nine Random NHL Thoughts As 2022-23 Season Gets Closer
A new NHL season is upon us, and as the curtain goes up on the 2022-23 campaign, here are nine random thoughts from across the league. We’ll start locally with the Bruins, who dedicated the offseason to finding yet another stick to keep the championship window propped open. The big news was moving on from Bruce Cassidy and hiring Jim Montgomery. The latter impressed in Dallas and is a respected name within the sport. But he has his work cut out for him. The Bruins don’t have the high-end talent to match some of the league’s elite. Their success will be found on the margins, and that puts pressure on Montgomery. The coach will have Patrice Bergeron to lean on, and David Krejci is back in Boston, too. Those guys need to be good out of the gate given the Bruins’ brutal injury situation. If they can tread water until everyone’s healthy, they’ll eventually be a tough out. But if things go sideways early, it could be a struggle to get it back on the tracks. The range of potential outcomes for this team is large.
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak-Bruins Contract Talks Heating Up?
A big question surrounding the Bruins this season is whether a contract extension will get done with David Pastrnak. The Boston forward is entering the final year of his deal and made it clear he has no issue having these kinds of talks throughout the season should one not get done before Opening Night.
Who Is Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla? Let His High School Coach Tell You
Jamal Gomes has been around basketball practices for the majority of his life. The head coach of the Bishop Hendricken High boys basketball team and former Stonehill College hoops star knows the intricate details to look for in a practice session, how it should be set up and how a coach should communicate with his players during it. But the practice Gomes attended Tuesday was much different than what he is used to.
How Xander Bogaerts Felt About Assessment From Chaim Bloom
Chaim Bloom understands Xander Bogaerts is not an ordinary player. The Red Sox chief baseball officer acknowledged as much during a recent appearance on the “Bradfo Sho” podcast. Bloom admitted Bogaerts, who turns 30 on Saturday, is approaching a point in his career where organizations often consider moving on. However, that approach can’t really be applied to a player who brings as much to the table as the Boston shortstop does.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nets HC Steve Nash on PG Ben Simmons: 'I Don't Care if He Ever Shoots a Jump Shot'
Brooklyn Nets forward/guard Ben Simmons has never been known as a jump shooter – an understatement if there ever was one. Well, it turns out that’s perfectly ok with head coach Steve Nash, as the Hall of Famer is well aware of the other positive attributes Simmons brings to the club.
Details Emerge About Ime Udoka’s NBA Coaching Future
Ime Udoka’s coaching future in the NBA certainly is in doubt after being suspended for the entire 2022-23 season by the Boston Celtics. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported new details Friday as to what led to the Celtics serving a ban, and also had information on Udoka’s standing as a coach after this upcoming campaign.
NBA Exec Believes These Two Forwards Could Interest Celtics
The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.
Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla Emphasize Celtics Defensive Identity
The Boston Celtics struck major success last season — appearing in their first NBA Finals contest since 2010 — large in part due to their top-of-the-league defensive efforts night in and night out. Jayson Tatum, entering his sixth NBA season this year, and Joe Mazzulla, making his debut...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka’s ‘Crude Language’ Found Amid Scandal
A week ago, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and team owner Wyc Grousbeck underwent a media storm of questions regarding the scandal centering around coach Ime Udoka and his violations of team policies, which reportedly included an improper relationship with a Celtics staff. Udoka, who was officially suspended...
NHL Preview 2022: Seven Players To Keep Eye On During Season
The 2022-23 NHL season is fast approaching, and there are a number of players to be excited about given some are in new places, others are chasing history with youngsters looking to make a leap. The excitement of a new season always rides on the players in the league. After...
What Red Sox’s Alex Cora Promised Trevor Story At Season’s End
The 2022 Boston Red Sox season is just days away from officially reaching its end, and with six games currently left on the schedule, manager Alex Cora made sure to reach out to one player to touch base and establish the team’s intentions for next season. Cora, who led...
How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach
On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0