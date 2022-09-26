ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

NBA Rumors: How Celtics Likely Will Make Roster Room For Blake Griffin

The Celtics will need to make a corresponding move to officially add Blake Griffin, who reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Friday, as Boston currently has the maximum 20 players in training camp. So, what’s the play?. Well, MassLive’s Brian Robb reported Friday, citing a league source, that Boston...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite

The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kevin Garnett Reveals How Ime Udoka Scandal Could Impact Celtics

Kevin Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA and understands better than most how negative situations, whether on or off the court, can impact a locker room. Garnett’s former team the Boston Celtics currently are mired in a scandal with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to violations of team policies.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Agree To One-Year Deal With Blake Griffin

The Celtics made a move to bolster their depth. Boston agreed to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing league sources. With both Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, the Celtics were left shorthanded and...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox

All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Personnel Predict Team Aaron Judge Signs With In Offseason

Even before the games got underway in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge was poised to break the bank this winter. But after putting together one of the best campaigns in big league history, the superstar slugger is going to cost even more for teams that are interested in his services.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
Person
Nia Long
NESN

Nine Random NHL Thoughts As 2022-23 Season Gets Closer

A new NHL season is upon us, and as the curtain goes up on the 2022-23 campaign, here are nine random thoughts from across the league. We’ll start locally with the Bruins, who dedicated the offseason to finding yet another stick to keep the championship window propped open. The big news was moving on from Bruce Cassidy and hiring Jim Montgomery. The latter impressed in Dallas and is a respected name within the sport. But he has his work cut out for him. The Bruins don’t have the high-end talent to match some of the league’s elite. Their success will be found on the margins, and that puts pressure on Montgomery. The coach will have Patrice Bergeron to lean on, and David Krejci is back in Boston, too. Those guys need to be good out of the gate given the Bruins’ brutal injury situation. If they can tread water until everyone’s healthy, they’ll eventually be a tough out. But if things go sideways early, it could be a struggle to get it back on the tracks. The range of potential outcomes for this team is large.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak-Bruins Contract Talks Heating Up?

A big question surrounding the Bruins this season is whether a contract extension will get done with David Pastrnak. The Boston forward is entering the final year of his deal and made it clear he has no issue having these kinds of talks throughout the season should one not get done before Opening Night.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Who Is Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla? Let His High School Coach Tell You

Jamal Gomes has been around basketball practices for the majority of his life. The head coach of the Bishop Hendricken High boys basketball team and former Stonehill College hoops star knows the intricate details to look for in a practice session, how it should be set up and how a coach should communicate with his players during it. But the practice Gomes attended Tuesday was much different than what he is used to.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Xander Bogaerts Felt About Assessment From Chaim Bloom

Chaim Bloom understands Xander Bogaerts is not an ordinary player. The Red Sox chief baseball officer acknowledged as much during a recent appearance on the “Bradfo Sho” podcast. Bloom admitted Bogaerts, who turns 30 on Saturday, is approaching a point in his career where organizations often consider moving on. However, that approach can’t really be applied to a player who brings as much to the table as the Boston shortstop does.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Ex Celtic#The Boston Celtics#Heavy
NESN

Details Emerge About Ime Udoka’s NBA Coaching Future

Ime Udoka’s coaching future in the NBA certainly is in doubt after being suspended for the entire 2022-23 season by the Boston Celtics. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported new details Friday as to what led to the Celtics serving a ban, and also had information on Udoka’s standing as a coach after this upcoming campaign.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Exec Believes These Two Forwards Could Interest Celtics

The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla Emphasize Celtics Defensive Identity

The Boston Celtics struck major success last season — appearing in their first NBA Finals contest since 2010 — large in part due to their top-of-the-league defensive efforts night in and night out. Jayson Tatum, entering his sixth NBA season this year, and Joe Mazzulla, making his debut...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka’s ‘Crude Language’ Found Amid Scandal

A week ago, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and team owner Wyc Grousbeck underwent a media storm of questions regarding the scandal centering around coach Ime Udoka and his violations of team policies, which reportedly included an improper relationship with a Celtics staff. Udoka, who was officially suspended...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Preview 2022: Seven Players To Keep Eye On During Season

The 2022-23 NHL season is fast approaching, and there are a number of players to be excited about given some are in new places, others are chasing history with youngsters looking to make a leap. The excitement of a new season always rides on the players in the league. After...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach

On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy