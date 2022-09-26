ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Virginia Business

Roanoke apartments sell for $14.6M

Gramercy Row Apartment Residences has a new owner. Tazewell Development LLC sold the 82-unit apartment community with ground floor commercial space in downtown Roanoke to a private investor group for $14.6 million on Sept. 22, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. The apartments, built in 2017, are located at...
ROANOKE, VA
High School Football PRO

Salem, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The James River High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
SALEM, VA
Virginia Business

Roanoke Days Inn sells for $3M

A Roanoke Days Inn has a new owner. Saul Urban LLC purchased the 165-room hotel, located at 601 Orange Ave., from Shri Sainath Enterprises LLC for $3 million, according to Colliers. The new owner is planning a comprehensive renovation of the property and is exploring alternative uses. Prashant Merchant and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
City
Salem, VA
Salem, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WSLS

Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg Food Truck Rodeo postponed

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The food truck rodeo has been postponed until later this fall or possibly spring because of Tropical Storm Ian, expected to make its way into Virginia by this weekend. ORIGINAL STORY: Get ready to pack an appetite, because Christiansburg’s Food Truck Rodeo is back.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginia Business

Radford Army plant contract extended through 2026

While the contract extension for operation of the sprawling Radford Army Ammunition Plant is reassuring from an economic development perspective, it also has sentimental value to the community. “The Radford Army Ammunition Plant means a lot to our BAE Systems workforce, but also to the generations of families in our...
RADFORD, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount building debate at center of council race

ROCKY MOUNT — Over the last several months, a number of signs have appeared in the windows of 325 Franklin Street implying the town is colluding to prevent development of the building. The registered agent for the company that owns the downtown building, Phillip Bane, put the signs up....
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WSET

At no cost to you: Board approves new zoning district for redevelopment in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved a new zoning district designed to encourage redevelopment in the I-81 Exit 150 area. The Gateway Overlay District updates old suburban-based development regulations with new standards and guidelines that create opportunities for a mix of new commercial and residential development.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech dedicates plaza to family of first known Black employee

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The legacy of Andrew Oliver and Fannie Vaughn-Oliver will be remembered on the Virginia Tech campus forever at the Vaughn-Oliver Plaza. Oliver is the first known Black employee of the university in the 1870s. He worked as a custodian and a gardener and planted some of the original trees on campus.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville woman dies in fatal ATV crash

A Danville woman was killed after being struck while riding an ATV in Henry County. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private...
DANVILLE, VA

