Can Solvang overcome 'Danish Mafia' to become the next Carmel?
The Central Coast town Solvang built its signature faux-traditional Danish village in the 1940s and the townspeople are plotting a revamp. A new generation of world-class chefs, barkeeps and merchants is making steady gains to revitalize Solvang. Yet they’re discovering that changing a beloved place’s carefully orchestrated image — transforming Solvang from a spot to roll in on a tour bus and grab a mini Danish flag into a true destination — is a heady task. One bar owner called it a bureaucratic nightmare and described to SFGATE the cohort who is resisting any change. “All they seem to care about is their bakeries. We call it the Danish Mafia and it’s true. It’s well known that’s what’s happening. A small group of people made decisions for everyone.”
How Hippie Couples’ Paradise Spiraled Into All-Out War
Six years ago, when Michael and Rachel McKerracher first moved with Jacob and Callandra Neustater onto an idyllic swath of riverside property along British Columbia’s Cottonwood River, it was pretty hard to imagine where the freewheeling anarchists might wind up—with five children, haplessly representing themselves in a public and protracted legal feud in the Supreme Court of British Columbia over chicken carcasses, junked cars and defamatory posters plastered about the nearby hamlet of Quesnel.This outcome was especially hard to imagine because the McKerrachers and the Neustaters had once shared everything, including a hatred of the way most people lived, of...
