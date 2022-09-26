Idaho high school football: Top stars, best performances in Week 5 of 2022 fall season

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual performances from the Week 5 slate of games across the "Gem State."

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to brandonwalton@u.boisestate.edu or todd@scorebooklive.com .

IDAHO TOP STARS

Levi Belnap, Snake River RB: Piled up 219 yards and a couple of touchdowns in a 32-20 over South Fremont.

Jafeth Bendele, Minico RB: Galloped for 169 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Burley.

Marco Del Rio, Meridian RB: Racked up 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground in a 14-6 win over perennial power Highland.

Jack Driskill, Logos QB: Accounted for 544 yards and nine touchdowns, including 362 yards and five scores through the air, while intercepting three passes on defense in a 66-56 shootout win over Lapwai.

Josh Gipe, Council QB: Threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns, while running for another score and totaling 11 tackles on defense in a 44-26 win over Horseshoe Bend.

Zach Johnson, Lake City TE: Widely known for catching the ball, Johnson put on his running shoes by averaging 20 yards per carry for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-6 win against Moscow.

Jake Longson, Eagle QB: More than a year after suffering a season-ending injury with a broken leg, Longson had a career game with 180 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 45-14 rout of Nampa.

Luke Luchini, Rocky Mountain WR: Hauled in four passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-6 win against Centennial.

Daniel Neal, Sugar-Salem QB: Passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns to go with a rushing score in a 63-0 shellacking of Marsh Valley.

Tayson Neal, Bear Lake QB: He was a one-man wrecking crew with an interception return for a touchdown on defense, and three touchdown runs on offense, and also the game-winning two-point conversion pass in overtime as the Bears stopped West Side's state-best 35-game winning streak.

Carson Packer, North Fremont RB: Totaled 241 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in a 60-22 win over West Jefferson.

Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline WR: Did it all with five catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, while running for another score, recording a sack and an interception in a 46-7 win over Idaho Falls in the "Emotion Bowl."

Hunter Taylor, Kendrick WR: Taylor tallied five receptions for 140 yards and four touchdowns in an 80-0 shutout over Lewis County.