33 deaths reported in Florida related to Hurricane Ian as of Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is to blame for 33 storm-related deaths in Florida as of Friday evening, according to ABC News. Sixteen of those deaths were reported in the following counties:. Two deaths in Lee County, according to the City of Sanibel. Six deaths in Charlotte County, according...
Gov. DeSantis visits hard-hit St. Augustine Friday, says he's requesting FEMA funding for local communities impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with state and federal officials, were in St. Augustine Friday afternoon sharing updates on the state's response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis was in the Davis Shores area of St. Augustine, which saw significant flooding as the storm passed through as a...
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
'Worse than Irma, closer to Matthew' | Officials urging St. Augustine residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Emergency management officials have a warning for residents of St. Augustine - get out of town. "This message is a very profound message that we need to convey to the residents of St. Augustine and throughout the county, but especially in the low-lying areas of the city of St. Augustine, such as South Davis Shores, parts of Lincolnville and parts of the north city," St. Johns County City Manager John Regan said Wednesday in a Facebook live.
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
Where is Hurricane Ian now? Moving away from Florida, towards South Carolina | September 30 12am
Hurricane Ian is moving towards South Carolina and could bring hurricane conditions there. As for the First Coast, conditions are starting to look better.
St. Augustine residents asked to limit water use
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As First Coast officials work to get city services back on track following Hurricane Ian, residents in St. Augustine are being asked to use as little water as possible for the time being. In order to reduce stress on the city's sewer system and cut...
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
'Still an extremely dangerous storm' | St. Johns County residents urged to stay in place amid major flooding
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a very dangerous storm system before downgrading to a tropical storm Thursday morning. Watch live coverage from First Coast News. As Ian moved across the state Thursday, the First Coast quickly felt the impacts. Weather conditions in...
Gov. DeSantis visit hard-hit St. Augustine after Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis visited St. Augustine on Friday a day after Hurricane Ian. He said power restoration is taking place swiftly, but more challenging in hard hit area.
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
DeSantis: Fuel generators, tarps, high water ladders on the way to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More relief is on the way for people who were affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fuel generators, tarps for families and high-water ladders are being distributed across the state to get to those in need. "There are more ambulances, more...
Some St. Augustine residents choosing to stay, tough out the storm
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood. The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m,...
