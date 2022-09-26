With three more episodes left in its inaugural season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” finally delivered the massive battle sequence for which fans of the epic fantasy franchise have waited patiently. While not quite as massive as the Battle of Helm’s Deep from the 2002 feature film “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” the episode, “Udûn,” still considerably ramped up the scope of the action for the series, delivering nearly non-stop, near-death moments and ending on a massive cliffhanger that also establishes one of the most consequential events in the history of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.

