Chocolate Orc Blood and an Explosive Cliffhanger: How ‘Rings of Power’ Made Its Own Helm’s Deep

With three more episodes left in its inaugural season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” finally delivered the massive battle sequence for which fans of the epic fantasy franchise have waited patiently. While not quite as massive as the Battle of Helm’s Deep from the 2002 feature film “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” the episode, “Udûn,” still considerably ramped up the scope of the action for the series, delivering nearly non-stop, near-death moments and ending on a massive cliffhanger that also establishes one of the most consequential events in the history of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.
‘Echo 3’ Gets First Look and November Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Apple announced the premiere date and shared a first look (pictured above) of “Echo 3,” the 10-episode action-thriller from Mark Boal and starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, alongside Jessica Ann Collins. The show will premiere with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 13, 2023.
