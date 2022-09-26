Read full article on original website
Chocolate Orc Blood and an Explosive Cliffhanger: How ‘Rings of Power’ Made Its Own Helm’s Deep
With three more episodes left in its inaugural season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” finally delivered the massive battle sequence for which fans of the epic fantasy franchise have waited patiently. While not quite as massive as the Battle of Helm’s Deep from the 2002 feature film “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” the episode, “Udûn,” still considerably ramped up the scope of the action for the series, delivering nearly non-stop, near-death moments and ending on a massive cliffhanger that also establishes one of the most consequential events in the history of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.
‘Echo 3’ Gets First Look and November Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)
Apple announced the premiere date and shared a first look (pictured above) of “Echo 3,” the 10-episode action-thriller from Mark Boal and starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, alongside Jessica Ann Collins. The show will premiere with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 13, 2023.
‘Trek the Halls’: ‘Star Trek’ Characters Celebrate Christmas in This Perfect Holiday Gift
The intergalactic crew members of the Federation wear ugly Christmas sweaters and drink champagne in the pages of this illustrated holiday book, the perfect gift for any “Star Trek” fan in your life. “Trek the Halls,” a parody of the famous Christmas carol, features characters from across the...
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp in Talks to Star in Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ for Focus
Eggers is set to write, direct and produce the new imagining, which follows the gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him. More from Variety. 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Star Donald...
