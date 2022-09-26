Read full article on original website
Man walking to work suffers 'significant' injuries in hit-and-run at Coos Bay intersection
COOS BAY, Ore. — UPDATE: (9:53 a.m.) The Coos Bay Police Department has developed a suspect and has identified the vehicle involved in the hit and run case. Police say thanks to several tips from the citizens of Coos Bay. The Coos Bay Police Department will continue to provide...
Dedication ceremony held for new Scottsburg Bridge
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. — After more than two-and-a-half years of construction, the new Scottsburg Bridge is open for use. For 90 years the old bridge had served the area as a way of connecting the coast with Interstate 5. But over time, it became clear that the old bridge could...
Coos Forest Protective Association says fire season is still in effect
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) warns the public that fire season is still in effect, and debris burning is still prohibited. While we have received rain this fall, we have also received dry weather after each rain event. It only takes one hour of sunshine to dry out fine fuels where fire starts. After a day of sun or wind the fuels that spread fire are dried back out which allow fire to spread.
Florence Police asking for help in identifying human remains found off Hwy 101
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Florence Police Department is asking for help from the pubic in identifying the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from the Fred Meyer. The remains were discovered in a brush area south of Munsel Lake Road on Wednesday, September 21st around...
Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
