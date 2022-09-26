COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) warns the public that fire season is still in effect, and debris burning is still prohibited. While we have received rain this fall, we have also received dry weather after each rain event. It only takes one hour of sunshine to dry out fine fuels where fire starts. After a day of sun or wind the fuels that spread fire are dried back out which allow fire to spread.

