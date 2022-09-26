ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

KVAL

Dedication ceremony held for new Scottsburg Bridge

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. — After more than two-and-a-half years of construction, the new Scottsburg Bridge is open for use. For 90 years the old bridge had served the area as a way of connecting the coast with Interstate 5. But over time, it became clear that the old bridge could...
SCOTTSBURG, OR
KVAL

Coos Forest Protective Association says fire season is still in effect

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) warns the public that fire season is still in effect, and debris burning is still prohibited. While we have received rain this fall, we have also received dry weather after each rain event. It only takes one hour of sunshine to dry out fine fuels where fire starts. After a day of sun or wind the fuels that spread fire are dried back out which allow fire to spread.
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

