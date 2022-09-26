Read full article on original website
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/30/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door-to-door selling supplements, whole-grain bread, and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting over 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.
Issue of unlicensed tattoo artists brought up in latest Mayor’s Minute
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Issues regarding tattoo artists and massage parlors that have been practicing without a license were brought up in the latest Mayor’s Minute on Sept. 30. In the article, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “We have a couple of tattoo folks working illegally out of their homes. I have seen pictures of tattoo infections causing much discomfort for the client. I would advise you to check with the city clerk’s office to make sure the business you are going to visit is licensed. Our Health Department and City Clerk are working to prevent potential health risks.”
Cheyenne Council passes ordinance on illegally parked vehicles on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council passed an amendment to an ordinance concerning illegally parked vehicles on the third reading during the regular meeting last night, Sept. 26. This amendment would change the time frame between a warning and a towing to two business days, and the owner...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michael Tre’dean Langley III, 26...
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk Tuesday; driver cited
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A woman was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after being stuck by a Ford F250, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. The driver, a 65-year-old male, was not injured and remained at the scene to assist officers. There were no signs of...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO receives Grassroots Champion Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The president and CEO of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Tim Thornell, has recently received the 2022 American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion Award. In a release on Facebook, the CRMC stated that the recipient of the award is an advocate for hospitals and patients, and also...
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
Juvenile responsible for Garrett Street shooting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Once in a while, kids do dumb things, and when they do, sometimes police officers have to get involved. The Cheyenne Police Department gave us an update on yesterday’s Garrett Street incident and what can happen when parents are away. On Wednesday night...
Powderhouse Road May Extend to Highway 85
The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, October 5, to receive public input on a possible extension of Powderhouse Road to Highway 85 north of Cheyenne. The meeting will take place at the Cheyenne Berean Church, 5716 Powderhouse Road, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Powderhouse Road...
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
PHOTOS: Cheyenne School Foundation ‘Run for #1’ Fundraiser
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Schools Foundation recently hosted “Run for #1,” a fundraiser designed to raise money for and awareness of the foundation. This year, 103 people participated in the event, and the foundation has provided a total of $737,000 in grants to Laramie County School District #1 teachers, $228,000 to LCSD1 special projects, and $190,000 to the Wyoming Department of Education.
F.E. Warren Drill To Include Emergency Sirens, Loud Announcments
Cheyenne residents shouldn't panic if they hear sirens, loud, and loud, possibly dire-sounding announcements coming from F.E. Warren Air Force Base today and tomorrow [Sept. 28-29th]. It's a drill, according to a news release from the base. The release says it's all part of an on-base exercise to test the...
Cheyenne police suspect teen made unfounded gun violence threat at South High on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police have identified a teenager as the suspect behind an unfounded gun violence threat at South High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27. An affidavit of probable cause has been sent to the district attorney, a news release states. At around 10 a.m. on Sept. 27,...
Cheyenne weekend events (9/30/22–10/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the latest events happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Blue Raven Brewery at 520 W. 19th St. will be hosting Scott Rupe tonight, Sept. 30. He will be playing his unique style of music from 6 to 9 p.m. Check out the Celebrate Autumn: Craft...
Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
Service dog handlers say pet dogs causing issues in stores
CHEYENNE — Service dog handlers in Cheyenne say they feel unsafe in some local stores because of an apparent unwillingness to regulate the behavior of pet dogs. These handlers, who use service dogs specifically trained to perform tasks related to disabilities, said in interviews with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that this alleged hesitance to remove a disruptive or threatening dog can be very detrimental to the wellbeing of both the service dog and its handler.
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Admits ‘Failure’ in Murder Case
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office admits it dropped the ball earlier this month by waiting a day to notify the public that an "armed and dangerous" murder suspect was on the loose. The murder happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at a home in the 300 block of...
