These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020

By Carrie Ghose | Columbus Business First
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available.

Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems.

Professors prepare to lead Intel-funded projects at Ohio universities

None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four with $2 billion revenue in the year that ended June 30, 2021. The system historically has not compensated non-CEO executives above the million mark. Also, Mount Carmel and parent Trinity Health cut executive pay while furloughing some staff because of the coronavirus pandemic, when hospital revenues shrank as expenses rose around the country.

The top three earners are:

  • OhioHealth, Mike Louge , executive vice president and COO, $1.92 million
  • Nationwide Children’s, Steve Allen , retired CEO and executive emeritus, $1.6 million
  • Nationwide Children’s, Rick Miller , president and COO, $1.43 million

For the full list, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

