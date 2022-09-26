Read full article on original website
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look
The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
AEW: Interesting CM Punk Note From Latest AEW Dynamite Episode
CM Punk has not been seen in any capacity on AEW programming since the now-infamous post-All Out media scrum where he blasted Hangman Page, The Elite, Colt Cabana and any members of the media he deemed to be spreading lies about him. It has been well-documented that a brawl broke out between Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel in Punk's locker room afterward, prompting everyone involved to be suspended. All of the backstage officials who were trying to break up the fight have been brought back and Matt Jackson indicated The Elite's suspension will be up soon, but Punk's status with the company remains a mystery.
WWE: Update on Injury From This Week's NXT
This week's NXT saw a match come to an abrupt end when Tony D'Angelo suffered an apparent injury during his bout with Wes Lee. The injury took place when D'Angelo attempted a splash in the corner but tripped, causing him to hit his face on the second turnbuckle and land awkwardly on his right knee. Dave Meltzer reported on Thursday that D'Angelo's injury is real, but that he won't need surgery or be out of action for a long period of time.
Longtime WWE Official Reportedly Leaves the Company
Dr. Chris Amann, WWE's Senior Ringside Physician, has reportedly departed WWE. Contrary to early reports, PWInsider is now reporting Amann gave his notice to the company a while ago and officially departed this month after being with the company since May 2008. Amann was a member of the team who implemented WWE's Wellness Policy in the late 2000s.
WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown
Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
Former NXT Champion Apparently Undergoes Medical Procedure
Bobby Roode has not been seen on WWE television since June. He and tag partner Dolph Ziggler returned to Monday Night Raw earlier this year, turning face for the first time in years, but their duo quietly became a solo act over the summer. Ziggler engaged in a feud with Austin Theory while Roode was nowhere to be seen. This extended absence appears to be the result of an injury, as Roode took to his Instagram on Thursday to share that he recently had a visit to Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
WWE Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor
Finn Balor might be the next "Triple H guy" to get a surge of main roster momentum. As reported by @WrestleVotes on Twitter, there are "significant plans" in place for the first WWE Universal Champion that will be set in motion sometime in the future. The specifics of those plans remain close to the vest, but word is that Balor is a "strong favorite" of the new regime lead by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Balor is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and is a leading member of The Judgement Day, alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.
WWE: Latest Update on White Rabbit's Identity And When They'll Be Revealed
WWE has been dropping clues as to the identity of the mysterious "White Rabbit" on episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and even at live events. Fan theories have been spreading like wildfire ever since, with many of the clues being left behind by various QR codes pointing toward the return of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE and Universal Champion was released back in July 2021, but reports of him negotiating a return with WWE started popping up earlier this month.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch, Streaming
WWE's 14th annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. And while the show will be yet another premium live event without a world championship match, WWE has loaded it with stipulation matches. That includes the main roster debut of the Fight Pit, a Ladder Match, an I Quit Match and the titular Extreme Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Goldberg Gives a Big Update on His WWE Status
Goldberg's last WWE match took place back in February when he lost to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in just six minutes. It had been well-documented that the WWE Hall of Famer's contract had a limited number of matches on it, which hit zero following his bout with "The Tribal Chief." The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion confirmed as much in an interview with The Bump on Wednesday but seemed to indicate he still wasn't done with the company.
AEW: Latest Update on Saraya's Contract, Whether or Not She's Cleared to Wrestle
Saraya (fka Paige) made her surprise debut in AEW at the Grand Slam event last Wednesday in Queens. She'll get the chance to cut her first promo with the company on tonight's episode of Dynamite and will likely address interfering in Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter's beatdown on Toni Storm, but more details about her deal with the company have already been made public. Per Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, the former Divas Champion has signed a three-year deal with the young promotion. Sapp wasn't able to confirm whether or not she is cleared to wrestle again — she had to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury — but quoted a source saying the amount she is getting paid, "largely implies that she'll be wrestling in some capacity."
AEW Reportedly Offers Full-Time Contract to Former Ring of Honor Champion
All Elite Wrestling has never been shy about opening the forbidden door. Stars contracted to other professional wrestling promotions have competed in AEW for one-off matches, such as New Japan's Will Ospreay, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's Dragon Lee, and the National Wrestling Alliance's Thunder Rosa. Some of those wrestlers impressed so much in their one-off appearances, like Rosa, that they were signed to AEW altogether. In Rosa's case, AEW President Tony Khan bought out her NWA contract to ensure that she could join AEW full time. For others like Ospreay, even though fans have clamored for him to officially join the AEW roster, his NJPW deal is good until 2024 and likely has no intentions on leaving until he meets all of his goals in the Far East.
AEW Censors MJF, Crowd Chants When They Start Swearing on AEW Dynamite
AEW has been noticeably more laid back when it comes to censoring language on episodes of AEW Dynamite since the show first launched back in 2019. But this week's Dynamite saw multiple censors during a segment between MJF and Wheeler Yuta. Friedman casually dropped the s-word and got bleeped for it, while the crowd was censored when it began chanting "Shut The F— Up!" at Max.
WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, and Xavier Woods Take on One Chip Challenge on UpUpDownDown
The crew of UpUpDownDown is always up for a challenge, but a few WWE superstars might have just met their match in a tease for tomorrow's stream. In a new preview, stars like Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Natalya, and more are wondering why Xavier Woods and Liv Morgan ended up taking the One Chip Challenge, and Woods makes sure to point the finger at Braun Strowman, who looks particularly happy with his actions, holding the fiery chip up to the camera. You can watch the full preview of tomorrow's stream in the post below, and it streams on UpUpDownDown's channel at 11 AM EST.
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
WWE's Sasha Banks Changes Twitter Handle To Her Real Name
There have been a bevy of rumors and reports regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to WWE after they walked out and left their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Titles behind. Recently it seemed like things were inching towards reconciliation between Banks and WWE, but that remains to be seen, and the latest development suggests even if she does return she might be keeping things more divided, as she changed her Twitter handle and display name from Sasha Banks to @MercedesVarnado. What this means for her wrestling career is up in the air, and she does include Sasha Banks and WWE in her bio as well as The Mandalorian.
