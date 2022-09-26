There’s more to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 matchup than meets the eye. Think back to February of 2018. What if the Philadelphia Eagles had faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in Super Bowl LII instead? What if the Jags had beaten the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game? It certainly changes things, doesn’t it? Here we are five years later, and even though it’s early, the Eagles and Jaguars are both on a hot streak. Sunday’s Week 4 matchup doubles as only the second time they’ve met since Philly hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.

