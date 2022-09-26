Read full article on original website
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Concussion expert warned Tua Tagovailoa shouldn't play, now says brain damage is possible
Chris Nowinski had a bad feeling hours before the Dolphins kicked off Thursday night and a worse feeling after they did. Friday, Nowinski, a leading expert on concussions, told The Post that he fears Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have permanent brain damage. Nowinski, a Boynton Beach resident, had warned that if the Dolphins allowed...
NFL・
3 Pistons that won’t last the entire 2022-23 season with the team
The Detroit Pistons entered training camp with a full roster that looks a lot more balanced than last season. They have shored up their two biggest weaknesses by adding veteran shooters and two legit bigs and hope to surprise some people by competing for the play-in tournament. Someone forgot to...
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB・
Eagles versus Jaguars: Obvious narratives, predicting the outcome
There’s more to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 matchup than meets the eye. Think back to February of 2018. What if the Philadelphia Eagles had faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in Super Bowl LII instead? What if the Jags had beaten the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game? It certainly changes things, doesn’t it? Here we are five years later, and even though it’s early, the Eagles and Jaguars are both on a hot streak. Sunday’s Week 4 matchup doubles as only the second time they’ve met since Philly hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.
3 Chicago Bears QB replacement options if Justin Fields busts
The 2022 Chicago Bears season needs to be very telling. By the end of the year, they need to know if Justin Fields is just a few weapons away from taking this team to the next level. As of right now, he doesn’t make people around him better which is...
3 players on the Lakers roster that could shock the world this season
The Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to do much this upcoming season, even by their own fans. Los Angeles is coming off of arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history and the offseason did not yield enough change for fans to expect anything different. While things are looking...
Buccaneers will gain a receiver Sunday but likely be down another
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field to take on the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, they will be blessed with the return of their best wide receiver. The Buccaneers will also likely lose another receiver, however. The impact that Mike Evans has on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can not...
Ranking potential replacements if Commanders cut ties with Ron Rivera
Is it time? Just three games into the season? Is it really time? Of course it is. These are the Washington Commanders under Daniel M. Snyder – and it’s always time to be looking for your next head coach. Snyder has owned the franchise since 1999 and in...
NFL・
Phillies-Nats nightcap PPD due to storms; DH back to Saturday
The Washington Nationals postponed the second game of their Friday doubleheader against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to Saturday night as
Meet the two Pistons you may not know
You will be seeing Jules Bernard and Stanley Umude in action for the Detroit Pistons in the pre-season. If you watched summer league, you are familiar with them. If you did not, or may have forgotten (it was back in July) we have a rundown on their talents. With the...
