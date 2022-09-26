Read full article on original website
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
ComicBook
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Is New Rheanyra Actress Emma D'Arcy?
House of the Dragon has made one of the boldest moves in all of television, by essentially re-introducing the show to audiences, six episodes in. "The Princess and the Queen" couldn't have been a more appropriate title for the episode, as actresses Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke stepped in to take over the roles of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower (respectively).
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
ComicBook
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
ComicBook
The Dark Knight: Christian Bale Says He'd Return as Batman On One Condition
The shadow of The Batman never fades – as Christian Bale knows all too well by now. The Oscar-winning actor only played Batman for director Christopher Nolan's epic Dark Knight Trilogy saga and hung up the cowl thereafter. In one of the latest interviews that Bale has done, he let it be known that as far as he's still concerned, he's done with the Batman Universe – including the ever-convoluted DC Multiverse that Warner Bros. Discovery is still trying to sort out.
ComicBook
Community Fans Are Freaking Out Over Movie Announcement
Today saw some huge news for fans of the beloved sitcom, Community. It's been seven years since the show came to an end after six seasons, and fans have been calling for "six seasons and a movie" ever since the series was still airing. After all these years, it was revealed that a movie is finally in development with Peacock. Ever since the news dropped this morning, fans have been celebrating on Twitter. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all confirmed to be returning. Currently, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase are not confirmed to be involved with the project, but Brown did tweet about it, so our hopes for a Shirley return are high.
ComicBook
Prometheus Star Guy Pearce Addresses Return for FX's New Alien Series
In Prometheus, acclaimed actor Guy Pearce took on the role of Peter Weyland. Decrepit and hoping to extend his lifespan, he snuck on board the Prometheus, but ultimately suffered a fatal sound at the hands of the Engineers. With a production start date coming soon, it's tempting to wonder whether Pearce might be tapped to reprise the role of Peter Weyland (or at least a hologram of him) in the forthcoming Alien TV series from Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. Originally developed under Ridley Scott, the project was briefly thought dead when he announced he was moving on from it. Instead, a new generation of talent will apparently tackle a previously-unexplored portion of the Alien universe's history.
ComicBook
Who Is Sauron in The Rings of Power? All Suspects Ranked
Only two episodes remain in the first season of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and franchise big bad Sauron has still not been revealed. There's been speculation from fans and critics throughout the series about where he will show up, or more accurately, that he already has and someone in the cast is not who they say they are. That in mind we've assembled a list of the most likely suspects for the successor to Morgoth and ranked them by how likely they are to be the titular Lord of the Rings. Spoilers for all six episodes follow!
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Shares Glimpse of Deadpool 3 Training
Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine, and Marvel fans could not be happier. The actor first played the character in X-Men in 2000, and many thought he was done with the role after Logan was released in 2017. Both Ryan Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing that Jackman will be in Deadpool 3, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Today, Jackman took to Instagram to reveal he's once again training for the role.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Imagines Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross After New Rumor
There's been a lot of big Marvel news this week, including the reveal that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Turns out, Jackman might not be the only iconic actor to appear in an upcoming MCU film. There's a rumor floating around that Marvel has cast Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, Harrison Ford, as Thaddeus Ross in Thunderbolts. The role was originally played by William Hurt in The Incredibly Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Sadly, Hurt passed away earlier this year. In honor of the rumor, digital artist Rahal Nejraoui took to Instagram to share a peek at what Ford could look like in the role.
ComicBook
The Munsters Rotten Tomatoes Score Released
Rob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters has officially arrived and as seems to be tradition with the rocker turned filmmaker's movies, the critics scores are out and they're not kind. As of this writing, the TV series has a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is rated "Rotten" right now. No official critical consensus has been written just yet, but Zombie's reboot of the classic sitcom is getting thrashed by a few though a handful have found some charm in the revival. Check out what the.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Says No One Convinced Him to Return as Wolverine: "I Make My Own Decisions"
Hugh Jackman says that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was only on him. On TikTok u/uncrazed caught up with the Logan actor to ask him how Ryan Reynolds convinced him to put the claws back on. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions brother." It's a nice sentiment to think about. The Deadpool star had been leaning on his friend for years about a possible Wolverine team-up. But, the Internet was not expecting the news to surface this week out of the blue. Both men apologized to the fans for missing D23, but quickly made it up to everyone that announcing Deadpool 3 would be hitting theaters in 2024. Now, not a lot is known about he plot of the movie. Reynolds had said in the past that the plan for Deadpool 3 was a road trip movie with Jackman before Disney purchased Fox. On the Wolverine actor's side, there had to be something there to get him out of comic book retirement. Check out the video for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Lashana Lynch Speaks Out on Playing the Illuminati's Captain Marvel
Marvel Studios has been going full throttle with their use of the multiverse. The studio has released three projects that focus on the multiverse with Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch opened new doors for the Multiverse Saga by introducing us to the Illuminati, which featured characters we already knew but are played by different actors like Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Maria Rambeau / Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch). Lynch hasn't previously spoken on her role in the film, but recently got the chance during Empire Magazine's most recent issue that features Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on its cover.
