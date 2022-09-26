Read full article on original website
Greenwich selectmen seek clarification from CT on the public use of cannabis
GREENWICH — Under state law, it's legal for adults to possess a certain amount of marijuana and consume it. But where is it legal in Greenwich to smoke it?. Despite a state law that mandates communities with more than 50,000 residents, including Greenwich, to designate a place for public consumption, the town has not done so.
Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers
ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
Stratford approves 230,000-square-foot warehouse that could create 120 jobs
STRATFORD — A Boston-based developer has been given the green light to build a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the site of an old factory. The Stratford Zoning Commission voted Wednesday to approve plans from GFI Partners to construct the massive commercial building on a West Broad Street site between Interstate 95 and the New Haven line of Metro-North.
Trumbull veteran center not awarded latest round of state grants: 'We're going to be OK'
TRUMBULL — The town's new Veterans and First Responders Center was one of many projects that sought funding through the state's Small Town Economic Assistance Program. But when the program — which delivers grants to small towns for economic development, community conservation, and quality-of-life capital projects — announced the list of the 77 projects that would receive funding this round, Trumbull and the veterans center weren't on it.
West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down
WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
Wilton officially extends cannabis moratorium a year
WILTON — While an ordinance has been passed allowing three possible cannabis retailers in neighboring Norwalk, there will be no such establishments seen just across town lines in Wilton — at least for now. Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily close that door and...
New Milford Town Council approves recycling initiative involving alcohol bottle deposit funds
NEW MILFORD – With a vote of 5-2, Town Council members approved a proposal to use up to $30,000 in a recycling initiative involving nip (alcohol) bottle deposit funds, in an effort to clean up litter. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said the state legislature passed a five cent...
Gabrielli to add second Milford truck dealership
MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is coming to the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The Planning and Zoning Board recently approved the proposal for the owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc. to use the 43,960-square-foot building at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., currently has a location at 401 Gate Lane called Gabrielli Truck Sales Ltd.
Shelton receives $240K in CT grants for downtown projects
SHELTON — The city’s downtown revitalization received a financial boost from the state of Connecticut. Shelton has received two Small Town Economic Assistance Program, or STEAP, grants totaling $240,000 — with $120,000 going toward the extension of the Housatonic Riverwalk on Canal Street and $120,000 toward creation of Shelton Canal Lock Park.
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
Danbury bends rules for medicinal marijuana business, opening door for it to sell recreational pot
DANBURY — A west side marijuana dispensary that was blocked from selling recreational pot because the city’s new cannabis regulations said it had to be 200 feet from a neighborhood has gotten a zoning break that opens the door for the business to sell retail weed. “I don’t...
At 18, he delivered New Milford's mail from his Camaro. 48 years later, he's retiring
NEW MILFORD — In the mid-1970s, town residents may have seen Patrick Costello delivering mail on rural roads from his own car — a 1969 red Chevrolet Camaro. "You sit in the middle of your seat and use your left foot for the gas pedal and your left hand to drive," said Costello, a New Milford resident and post office employee. "Then you pull up to the mail boxes, which are all on the right hand side, and you stick the mail inside."
Cromwell hires firms at cost of $3.14 million for new middle school project
CROMWELL — The town has executed contracts totaling about $3.14 million with two companies that will work on the new middle school building. Perkins-Eastman, a Stamford-based architectural firm, and Arcadis, a Middletown-based project management company, were both hired by the town last week to plan, design, and oversee construction of the new Cromwell Middle School.
Hartford to hold 11th annual wellness fair on Saturday
HARTFORD — The city on Saturday will hold its annual wellness fair, providing a number of preventative health services and encouraging community members to take advantage of its programming. The fair is being presented by OMW Legacy, in partnership with the city and other community organizations. "We have just...
Amazon Fresh gets another approval in Westport
WESTPORT — Representatives for Amazon and its host property recently appeared before the Architectural Review Board, proposing a sign change to the new Amazon Fresh and plans for a new drive-thru within Post Plaza, both of which received unanimous approvals. The Amazon Fresh facility is planned for 1076 Post...
Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton
SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant. The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is...
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street
TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
Torrington's Prime Time House picks holiday popup site
LITCHFIELD — Prime Finds, a holiday popup shop offering a wide variety of gifts, is opening this year at Pilgrim Hall at Lourdes of Litchfield. Prime Time House benefits from the annual popup, which features donated items ranging from used furniture, home and holiday goods. All proceeds are used to support mental health programs for Prime Time House's adults with disabilities. The venue will be open from Nov. 19 through Dec. 30.
Bridgeport unveils fitness court at Seaside Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bridgeport's police and fire academy recruits took to the city's new fitness court at Seaside Park Friday for a bit of a friendly competition. The fitness court is located in the first parking lot as you enter the west...
West Haven City Council approves sale of Thompson School for housing
WEST HAVEN — The City Council approved the sale of a former school to a developer intent on creating up to 50 new housing units on Richards Street for $250,000 Monday. Following the vote, Corporation Counsel Lee Tiernan handed the deed to the site of the former Thompson School at 165 and 179 Richards Street and 70 Hall Street to principals of Enclave Properties, LLC.
