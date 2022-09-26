Dakin, TJO teaming up to host parvovirus vaccination clinics

Read full article on original website
Integrity Veterinary Care to open as new Northampton veterinary center
A new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton, which will provide important care to pets in Western Mass. who require extra attention. Integrity Veterinary Care, located on Pleasant Street in Northampton will be opening next month, Western Mass News reported. Construction is still underway but new patients are expected to be welcomed by Oct. 10.
WWLP 22News
Pet of the Week: Meet Tiny!
(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to Tiny! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more about this sweet little girl. Cuddle buddy wanted! Tiny is a sweet little girl looking for a...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish asks Hampden District Attorney’s office to take over case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -22 years ago, 16-year-old Molly Bish disappeared from Comins Pond in Warren where she was working as a lifeguard. Her body was recovered in Palmer in 2003 but the case is still open. Decades later her family continues to seek justice, asking new investigators to take over the case.
westernmassnews.com
Parvovirus vaccine clinic held at American International College
New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton.
westernmassnews.com
Southampton native working to keep seniors safe in Fort Myers nursing home
westernmassnews.com
Bird flu impacting availability of some grocery items
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Supply chain shortages continue to impact local grocery stores and shoppers. Now, the bird flu is affecting availability of some everyday food items. “The price of eggs has skyrocketed. I’ve gone to stores to pick up a dozen eggs and there’s only one type there and...
Cooking oil causes kitchen fire in Easthampton
The Easthampton Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire in a home on Thursday night.
westernmassnews.com
Salute to Chicopee Day celebrated at The Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked Salute to Chicopee Day at The Big E. We headed inside the Massachusetts building on the fairgrounds and visited the very popular Koffee Kup Bakery. “We brought our building, which was Mickey’s Old Bike Shop during COVID, probably over three years ago. It...
westernmassnews.com
Health Tips Tuesday: lung cancer symptoms
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The American Cancer Society reports that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death making up almost a quarter of all cancer deaths. Dr. Sudeep Siddappa Malleshappa, attending physician at UMass Chan Medical School at Baystate, spoke to Western Mass News about the symptoms of the disease.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield police evaluator holds meet and greet with city residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - O’Toole Associates LLC, the compliance evaluator which was selected by the city of Springfield and the Department of Justice, held a community meet and greet Wednesday evening at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center. Residents got a chance to meet the members of O’Toole Associates...
westernmassnews.com
Former New England resident shares Hurricane Ian experiences
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Man from New England, who now lives in the sunshine state shared with Western Mass News how recent days have been in wake of hurricane Ian. Cameron Coelho is originally from Litchfield, Connecticut and now lives in Clermont, Florida, west of Orlando. He said while they luckily didn’t experience the brunt of the storm, it was still bad.
westernmassnews.com
Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: long hospital wait times
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after recent complaints were made to our newsroom and on social media about long wait times at hospital emergency rooms in our area. We have seen posts about people spending, in some cases, hours in the emergency room waiting for...
westernmassnews.com
Salvation Army volunteers helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people in Florida are picking up the pieces after the Category 4 Hurricane Ian tore through parts of the Sunshine State, but volunteers were ready to go Thursday to serve those residents affected. We checked in with salvation army volunteers in florida. After assessing the...
businesswest.com
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham
As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield water restrictions set to expire on Friday
Fire crews called to report of two people in the water in West Springfield
Crews were called to a report of two people in the water in West Springfield on Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
2 Firefighters injured in Pittsfield house fire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Thursday morning, fire crews in Pittsfield responded to a house fire. A call came in for a house fire on 1st Street with residents possibly trapped. Crews found the fire in a dining area and attached closet. No serious injuries were reported from the homeowners,...
Police called to hit and run on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to a reported hit and run early Friday morning.
