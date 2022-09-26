Read full article on original website
SFGate
The Show Must Go On: Hillside Home in Calabasas Comes With a Theatrical Stage
Whoever buys this hillside home in Calabasas, CA, will get great views and some dra-ma. Of course, Calabasas, known as home to the Kardashians, has its own kind of reality TV antics. But at this house, you can stage a dramatic play, concert, or opera, thanks to a theatrical stage set up.
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
1051thebounce.com
PnB Rock: All Suspects Charged In Connection To The Rapper’s Murder
Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday (Sept. 29) per local news outlet KTLA. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
ABA Journal
California bar announces probes of 2 prominent lawyers after report on mishandled settlement funds
The State Bar of California announced Tuesday that it is investigating two prominent Los Angeles lawyers in connection with the mishandled distribution of settlement funds paid by insurers for descendants of Armenian genocide victims. The lawyers under investigation are Mark John Geragos and Brian Stephen Kabateck, who are described as...
BET
Los Angeles Rapper Kee Riches Dead After Shooting In Compton
Kee Riches, a Los Angeles rapper, was reportedly shot to death in a triple shooting in Compton. He was 23. According to the Los Angeles Times, Riches, born Kian Nellum, was fatally shot near the 1500 block South Chester Avenue in South Central L.A. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
foxla.com
LAPD introduces 'Housing for Hires' program
We all know it's incredibly expensive to live in Los Angeles. LAPD introduced a "Housing for Hires," offering rent contribution to police recruits.
Woman In Los Angeles Struggles To Get Rid Of Homeless Man On Her Porch
Unfortunately, homelessness is a huge problem in cities like Los Angeles. And there’s no question that the pandemic has only made the crisis worse. For Shacola Thompson, who lives in Van Nuys, the issue has become personal recently. She’s been trying to get a homeless man to leave her porch for weeks but to no avail.
This Is California's Best Beach
U.S News & World Report put together a list of the best beaches throughout the state.
Attorney: LAPD Captain's Stress Over Photo Entitles Her to $8 Million
A Los Angeles police captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow-up action by the LAPD.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
[Photo] PnB Rock’s Suspected Killer Identified By Police
Wednesday morning (September 28), the Los Angeles Police Department publicly identified Freddie Lee Trone as "a person involved" in the brutal slaying of the 30-year-old rapper as he sat in a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles.
Captain Says She Felt Gaslighted by LAPD Over Concerns About Fake Photo
A Los Angeles police captain testified Tuesday that her frustration and anxiety grew when it seemed to her that management was unconcerned about the widespread department distribution of a photo of a nude woman that resembled but was not her.
SFGate
How feds choreographed elaborate fake murder to nab LA developer
LOS ANGELES — Arthur Aslanian wasn't taking any chances when he met his employee, Sesar Rivera, on the side of a road earlier this month. Only after patting Rivera down to check if he was wearing a wire and making him leave his phone in Aslanian's pickup truck did he look at the photograph Rivera had brought.
7-year-old attacked by ‘aggressive mountain lion’ in California park
Wildlife officials closed a Los Angeles County park and issued a public warning regarding an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling in the area after a 7-year-old was attacked.
Woman is restrained and handcuffed on American Airlines flight to Los Angeles after 'rushing at passengers' and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'
A woman on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles was restrained and handcuffed after allegedly rushing passengers and yelling, 'We're all going to die!'. The airline said that an 'unruly customer' created a disturbance on a flight departing Miami on Tuesday morning, forcing the plane to divert to El Paso, where local law enforcement took the woman into custody.
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
NBC San Diego
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates Two Beverly Hills Mansions to the California Community Foundation
Two Beverly Hills mansions, jointly valued at roughly 55 million dollars, now belong to the California Community Foundation, after they were donated by billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the world’s most philanthropic people. “We are one of many, many...
