‘Lightning Just Struck Me': Why Costco's CFO Says the Price of the $1.50 Hot-Dog-And-Soda Combo Is ‘Forever'

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Peloton Will Sell Bikes, Treads at Dick's Sporting Goods in Its First Brick-And-Mortar Partnership
Dick's Sporting Goods will begin selling Peloton equipment, the companies announced Thursday morning. The partnership makes Dick's the first brick-and-mortar retailer to carry Peloton equipment outside its namesake stores. Dick's will carry Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread and Guide, as well as accessories like mats and bike shoes. Peloton will begin...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
NBC New York
Amazon Dominates the $113 Billion Smart Home Market — Here's How It Uses the Data It Collects
Since Amazon introduced the Echo smart speaker in 2014, it's remained the biggest and fastest-growing player in the smart home market. Its most recent expansion includes four new Echo devices, a new Fire TV, two new Ring cameras with features like radar-triggered motion detection, and the Halo Rise contactless bedside sleep tracker that can sense your breathing and movement to determine sleep stages. The new devices were all introduced Wednesday at Amazon's annual smart home event.
NBC New York
Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board
Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
NBC New York
Apple Shares Dip on Rare Bank of America Downgrade
Shares of Apple were down on Thursday after Bank of America analysts delivered the stock a rare downgrade. Rosenblatt Securities disagreed with the BofA rating on Thursday, however, upgrading its rating on Apple from neutral to buy. The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report Wednesday that said...
NBC New York
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
NBC New York
Charts Suggest It's Time to ‘Hold Your Nose and Buy Something,' Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said investors should consider buying some stocks while investor sentiment is extremely negative, leaning on charts analysis from technician Ralph Vince. "The charts, as interpreted by Ralph Vince, suggest that investor sentiment has reached extremely negative levels, to the point where you've got to hold...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The third quarter comes to a close Friday, and it couldn't come any sooner for beaten-up stock markets. It's been a terrible month for equities. The Federal Reserve's policy makers made it clear they're serious about raising rates until price increases cool down, sending bond yields surging and stocks down. The central bank's critics say much of the turmoil is the result of the Fed waiting too long to address inflation and then doing too much, too quickly, to fight it. The economic mess in the UK and the nuclear-tinged anxiety over Russia's war in Ukraine haven't helped, either. Earnings season is around the corner, too, which could add even more pressure to markets that have already fallen below their previous 2022 lows. Follow live market updates here.
Comments / 1