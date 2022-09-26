Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
howafrica.com
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
RELATED PEOPLE
UK's Labour suspends lawmaker for saying Kwarteng 'superficially' Black
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An opposition Labour lawmaker was suspended from the party on Tuesday after being accused of making racist comments about British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, with a party spokesperson saying it would call on her to apologise.
Kremlin says decision to ban Vladimir Putin from Queen’s funeral is ‘profoundly immoral’ – and repeats praise of the ‘war hero’ monarch who ‘kept out of politics’
Russia has slammed a decision not to invite any Russian officials to Queen Elizabeth's funeral as 'profoundly immoral', Kremlin officials have said. The Kremlin's spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Russia still forwarded her sympathy to the British people despite the snub. In a statement released to the...
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don’t ask me to give the Queen a minute’s silence, ask me for the truth about British colonialism
News of the Queen’s death broke on the same day as my cousin’s funeral. My cousin, like more than 500 First Nations people in the last 30 years alone, died in custody. I was notified on Monday of another death in custody. The institutions that British colonisation brought...
Oprah sparks backlash for suggesting Queen’s death could give Harry and Meghan ‘opportunity for peacemaking’
Oprah Winfrey has sparked a debate over her role in the tensions between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and members of the royal family after suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II’s passing provides “an opportunity for peacemaking”. Winfrey, who spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a...
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort
The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims
The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK." Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he...
'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral
The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
I thought my night sweats were just down to the menopause – but the truth was shocking
WHEN Marion Povey started to experience fatigue and night sweats, she thought it was the early signs of the menopause. At the time the mum-of-three was 52-years-old and said the heat her body was radiating had been keeping her awake. In the following months she attended her local GP, and...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
Prime minister of Barbados says King Charles is a ‘man ahead of his time’
Mia Mottley praised his environmental and social commitment and noted his recognition of the atrocities of slavery
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe strips four grandchildren of royal titles
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Europe’s only reigning queen and the continent’s longest serving monarch, has stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their titles, the palace announced. The official reason was to allow the four children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, to live more normal lives, and...
MedicalXpress
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
Epidemic-levels of fuel poverty affecting half of U.K. households will cause a "significant humanitarian crisis with thousands of lives lost and millions of children's development blighted," warn health experts in the latest Marmot review led by the UCL Institute of Health Equity. Published today, the new review, "Fuel Poverty, Cold...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Comments / 0