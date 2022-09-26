ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown calls her wedding rings a 'noose' while Kody admits he's still 'testing' her to see if she's serious about leaving him

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuJPi_0iAvwOBM00
Christine and Kody Brown. TLC;,TLC
  • On the latest episode of "Sister Wives," Christine Brown called her wedding rings "a noose."
  • She struggled with when her split from Kody would feel final but said she didn't consider herself married.
  • Kody wondered when Christine would realize she's not going to have a "better" life elsewhere.

Comments / 25

Carol Grove
4d ago

every sence Robin to him that's his only wife I saw it from the first time they got together, Christine you are still sooooo pretty I would be gone from him

Reply
14
Karen Wilson
4d ago

Can this guy be any more of narcissist? During Covid, he only cared that he be safe, everyone else was an afterthought, and only for the cameras. He’s really mentally ill

Reply
12
Connie Florez
4d ago

Don't look back Christine, don't let Kody make feel guilty. Your beautiful, and your a wonderful mother. Be happy everyday and in everyway possible.

Reply
7
#Sister Wives
