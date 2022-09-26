ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley, MN

Wassather's next court appearance delayed until November

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

A Motley man accused of killing his girlfriend received a continuation on his omnibus hearing in Morrison County District Court.

Harold Arvid Wassather, 61, Motley, faces charges of first-degree murder while committing domestic violence and two counts of second-degree murder related to the death of Christine Naja Nygard, 66, Motley. The murder took place sometime March 3 - March 6, with law enforcement being notified, March 6.

Wassather was initially scheduled for an omnibus hearing in August, after being charged with two counts of second-degree murder. However, the week prior to that scheduled appearance, a grand jury added a first-degree murder charge based on Wassather’s criminal history. At that time, his hearing was rescheduled to, Monday.

“Prior to the indictment, the matter had been set for a contested hearing on defense motions,” wrote Wassather’s Defense Attorney, Robert O’Malley, in a request for continuation to Judge Leonard A. Weiler. “We expect to re-set that at some time in the future, but would first like to review the approved transcript and possibly amend motions.”

Weiler signed off on the request. The rescheduled omnibus hearing is now slated for 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, and will be held remotely via Zoom.

Wassather remains in custody at the Morrison County Jail. His bail was set at $500,000 with conditions and $1 million without conditions.

The first-degree charge is punishable by life in prison. Each of the second-degree charges.

