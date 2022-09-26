‘Lightning Just Struck Me': Why Costco's CFO Says the Price of the $1.50 Hot-Dog-And-Soda Combo Is ‘Forever'

Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Reports 28% Drop in Sales as It Presses Ahead With Turnaround Plan
Bed Bath & Beyond reported a 28% drop in quarterly sales and a wider-than-projected loss. The results came from the three-month period before the struggling retailer unveiled an aggressive turnaround plan. In late August, the company said it would change its merchandise strategy, close 150 stores and lay off some...
Joby Aviation Can't Hit Production Targets on Time, According to Short Sellers' Report
Joby Aviation is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), and has told shareholders it will use them to offer an Uber-like "air taxi" service by the end of 2024. The company presented a rosy view of its production capacity and timeline to investors ahead of a SPAC deal...
Facebook Scrambles to Escape Stock's Death Spiral as Users Flee, Sales Drop
Meta is trading at its lowest since early 2019, and the stock is one of the worst performers this year in the S&P 500. The company's problems are mounting, whether it's the ad hit from Apple's iOS changes or the growing threat posed by TikTok. "I'm not sure there's a...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Charles River Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I do not want you to touch that stock." Sherwin-Williams Co: "The price-to-earnings multiple is still way too high...
Apple VP Leaves Company After Vulgar Comment Goes Viral on TikTok
Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show. Apple's vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.
Apple Downgrade Sparks Tech Sell-Off, Sending Alphabet and Microsoft to One-Year Lows
Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft both hit 52-week lows on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite is in a falling pattern again after the index's worst two weeks since the start of the pandemic. Shares of large technology companies suffered heavy losses on Thursday, dragging down many other U.S. stocks along with...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
‘It's Just an Arms Race.' How to Make the Most of Amazon's Next ‘Prime Day' Sale and Target's ‘Deal Days'
Holiday sales are kicking off even earlier this year with Target's "Deal Days" and Amazon's "Prime Early Access Sale" beginning in October. For consumers, this can be a great opportunity to save money on holiday gifts with the right shopping strategy. Holiday shoppers are getting a head start on the...
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks ripped higher Wednesday after the market digested the Bank of England's announcement that it would start buying bonds to stabilize markets after the UK government's economic plan was met with swift and sudden criticism. But U.S. stock futures Thursday morning indicated a renewed descent. All three major indices are headed for big monthly losses as the third quarter winds down Friday. So far, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen about 6.5% in September, while the Dow is down about 5.8% and the S&P 500 has declined about 5.9%. Follow live markets updates here.
Ford's Stock Is Up 70% Since Jim Farley Became CEO – But He Still Has a Ton of Work to Do
Ford's stock is up 70% since Jim Farley became CEO on Oct. 1, 2020. It hit decades-high prices of more than $25 a share to begin this year before more recent declines. Farley has restructured operations and largely brought Wall Street back into the automaker's corner for the first time since Alan Mulally stepped down as CEO eight years ago.
Unions Could Face a Big Obstacle in 2023 If the Economy Falls Into a Recession
Working conditions during the pandemic pushed many workers to organize — but fears about a potential recession could curb the union boom. Unions can help workers secure better pay, schedules and job security, but some organizers claim their employers retaliate against them, endangering their livelihoods. Even with talk of...
