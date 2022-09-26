Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Box truck crashes into home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
WSAZ
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
WSAZ
Woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side; suspect identified
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified a suspect wanted in a shooting that left a woman and her dog critically injured Friday on the city’s West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston, is the man wanted in connection with the incident that happened around noon in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue.
WSAZ
Dump truck overturns in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have closed a road in Nitro Thursday after an accident involving a dump truck. According dispatchers, the dump truck overturned on Blake Road. Blake Road has been closed to traffic. Dispatchers say the call came in just after 10:07 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have...
WSAZ
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
WSAZ
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
WSAZ
Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
WSAZ
ATV crash closes road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of an ATV crash early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say someone driving an ATV along Cabin Creek Rd. near Wet Branch Rd. rolled the four wheeler on its side. The call came in around 12:45 a.m....
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with excavator arson located by deputies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of setting an excavator on fire is in the custody of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Ramella, 40, was found at a home in the 5100 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive Thursday around 12: 10 p.m., according to deputies.
Man wanted after woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30): A man is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston on Friday. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 1300 block of 7th Ave. around noon regarding a shooting. They say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. They […]
Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
clayconews.com
Fatal Collision Involving Bus and West Virginia Man Investigated by KSP in Elkhorn City, Kentucky
ELKHORN CITY, KY – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike County at approximately 7:58 a.m. on September 26, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County. Upon arrival and through investigation,...
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in crash involving school bus
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
WSAZ
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
wchstv.com
Woman wanted for malicious wounding after shooting on West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a warrant has been issued for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on Wednesday. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston is wanted for malicious wounding, police said. Police said Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, of Charleston about 5:30 p.m....
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
WSAZ
Woman shot in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday evening in Charleston. The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue. According to Charleston Police, the woman was shot in the shoulder, and her condition is stable. Firefighters at the...
Culvert collapse discovered during sidewalk replacement
Recently, the City of Hinton has been working to replace several sidewalks in the downtown area. While most of the project has been completed, one section remains incomplete. The city recently issued an update regarding this section. According to the City of Hinton's statement, crews discovered a culvert collapse while replacing the section of sidewalk near the Avis Overhead Bridge. The announcement further states that the West Virginia Department of Highways is in the process of rectifying the situation. Sidewalk replacement will resume once DOH has completed the necessary upgrades. For more information, visit the City of Hinton on Facebook or call 304-466-3255. The post Culvert collapse discovered during sidewalk replacement appeared first on The Hinton News.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
