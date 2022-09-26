Recently, the City of Hinton has been working to replace several sidewalks in the downtown area. While most of the project has been completed, one section remains incomplete. The city recently issued an update regarding this section. According to the City of Hinton's statement, crews discovered a culvert collapse while replacing the section of sidewalk near the Avis Overhead Bridge. The announcement further states that the West Virginia Department of Highways is in the process of rectifying the situation. Sidewalk replacement will resume once DOH has completed the necessary upgrades. For more information, visit the City of Hinton on Facebook or call 304-466-3255. The post Culvert collapse discovered during sidewalk replacement appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO