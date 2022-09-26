ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Grove, WV

WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman, dog shot on Charleston’s West Side; suspect identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified a suspect wanted in a shooting that left a woman and her dog critically injured Friday on the city’s West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston, is the man wanted in connection with the incident that happened around noon in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Dump truck overturns in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have closed a road in Nitro Thursday after an accident involving a dump truck. According dispatchers, the dump truck overturned on Blake Road. Blake Road has been closed to traffic. Dispatchers say the call came in just after 10:07 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have...
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

ATV crash closes road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of an ATV crash early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say someone driving an ATV along Cabin Creek Rd. near Wet Branch Rd. rolled the four wheeler on its side. The call came in around 12:45 a.m....
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
DUNBAR, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

One killed in crash involving school bus

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
ELKHORN CITY, KY
WSAZ

Man dies in eastern Ky. crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Woman wanted for malicious wounding after shooting on West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a warrant has been issued for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on Wednesday. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston is wanted for malicious wounding, police said. Police said Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, of Charleston about 5:30 p.m....
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman shot in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday evening in Charleston. The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue. According to Charleston Police, the woman was shot in the shoulder, and her condition is stable. Firefighters at the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Culvert collapse discovered during sidewalk replacement

Recently, the City of Hinton has been working to replace several sidewalks in the downtown area. While most of the project has been completed, one section remains incomplete. The city recently issued an update regarding this section. According to the City of Hinton's statement, crews discovered a culvert collapse while replacing the section of sidewalk near the Avis Overhead Bridge. The announcement further states that the West Virginia Department of Highways is in the process of rectifying the situation. Sidewalk replacement will resume once DOH has completed the necessary upgrades. For more information, visit the City of Hinton on Facebook or call 304-466-3255. The post Culvert collapse discovered during sidewalk replacement appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

Community Policy