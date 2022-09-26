Woman accused of home invasion found, arrested: Mobile Co. Sheriff

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A woman that officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for has been arrested, according to jail records.

Shelbie Byrd, 31, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, Sept. 26. She was charged with first-degree burglary after she was allegedly involved in a home invasion in Citronelle.

According to deputies, Byrd and Dylan Michael Adams broke into the home and shot two people. Deputies said Adams shot the two people in the face leaving one with critical injuries.

Adams has warrants out for his arrest on:

Burglary in 1st degree

Assault in 1st degree

Violation of probation warrants

Adams has not been arrested and is considered “armed and dangerous.” If anyone has any information on Adam’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

