ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Woman accused of home invasion found, arrested: Mobile Co. Sheriff

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgMlw_0iAvvLZO00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A woman that officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for has been arrested, according to jail records.

Shelbie Byrd, 31, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, Sept. 26. She was charged with first-degree burglary after she was allegedly involved in a home invasion in Citronelle.

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley

According to deputies, Byrd and Dylan Michael Adams broke into the home and shot two people. Deputies said Adams shot the two people in the face leaving one with critical injuries.

Adams has warrants out for his arrest on:

  • Burglary in 1st degree
  • Assault in 1st degree
  • Violation of probation warrants

Adams has not been arrested and is considered “armed and dangerous.” If anyone has any information on Adam’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 9

Evelyn Gage
4d ago

She's smiling and seemingly so happy because she really don't know what her sentence will be ... just wait and see the difference when that final gavel goes down... if our judicial system is honest about her crime.

Reply
4
Related
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for allegedly shooting dog: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police allege that a man shot his dog so many times inflicting such severe injuries that the dog had to be euthanized, according to a police news release. That man was arrested after allegedly resisting and attacking the officers who responded to the call. William Sanders, 31, faces cruelty to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide for Thursday multiple shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in connection with Thursday afternoon’s multiple shooting in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Keenan Hall, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm in public, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, criminal mischief, deadly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Citronelle, AL
State
Alabama State
Citronelle, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Grand Jury indicts former Citronelle police chief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Grand Jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama on Wednesday handed down an indictment against former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris on two charges, deprivation of rights under the color of law and witness tampering, according to court documents. Norris was arrested in […]
CITRONELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michael Adams#Violent Crime#Mobile Co#Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police Department announces WeTip crime tip hotline

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced a new anonymous crime tip line, WeTip, for citizens to report crimes, gun violence and “other suspicious incidents fast and easy,” according to a release from the MPD. “Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
CHICKASAW, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Man accused of breaking in Citronelle home, arrested in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man, who Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said they were looking for after a home invasion and shooting that happened in Citronelle, was arrested in Washington County. Dylan Adams was arrested in Washington County on Sept. 27 after deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy