Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
KETV.com
Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
WOWT
BREAKING: Protected bike lane in Omaha to stay in place
Preparing for a real-life emergency. It's something you may not like to think about but it could save lives. A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Two dead in Bennington home,...
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
NDOT proposes R-CUT intersection on highway 34 near Murray Village
MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve driven on Highway 34 between Plattsmouth and Murray lately you’ve seen the construction. NDOT is widening six miles of road. They’re also proposing putting in a type of intersection just outside Murray that most Nebraskans probably aren’t familiar with. NDOT...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured when gun discharges during cleaning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person had to go to the hospital after getting hurt in what appears to be an accidental shooting. It happened on Erskine near Grant in Omaha around 3 a.m. Friday. Omaha Police tell 6 News that two roommates were cleaning a gun when it went...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Youth Emergency Services
A Nebraska man who escaped from jail in Arkansas will remain in jail in Omaha. Nebraska Regents approve alcohol sales at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved allowing alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games. Two dead in Bennington home, no danger to public. Updated:...
klkntv.com
Bus driver cited after crash with semi that injured 11 children in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school bus driver was cited after a crash that injured 11 children and two adults in Chase County on Tuesday. The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
WOWT
Major project in South Omaha neighborhood falls through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major project in an underserved South Omaha neighborhood has been put on hold. Now developers and some members of the neighborhood want to work to save and improve the area. We’re talking about a section of Sheelytown, located between Martha Street, Deer Park Blvd I-480,...
WOWT
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
WOWT
Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets at 1:39 a.m. Shortly thereafter, 6 News saw Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies examining the scene; they were at a house there for a while later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
WOWT
Mayor Stothert: Omaha’s protected bike lane to remain thanks to anonymous donor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after a group gathered Thursday to protest the removal of Omaha’s only protected bike lane, the mayor announced the lane will remain in place until construction begins on the city’s streetcar route. In a statement issued Thursday evening, Mayor Jean Stothert credited a...
WOWT
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a Bennington woman had died after being struck in traffic Wednesday night. Police determined that Shelby Cherek, 35, who was 22 weeks pregnant, walked into a marked crosswalk after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 62nd and Dodge streets. The investigation revealed she...
WOWT
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
WOWT
Demolition of flood-damaged homes in Bellevue delayed
Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. Frost potential for some Wednesday morning as temps fall to the 30s and 40s. Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. Judge to consider priest...
Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County road M-47 scheduled for Monday
(Pottawattamie Co) An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, October 3 until Wednesday morning October 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer days heading into October
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warmer start in the 50s today will turn into a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. It should be a great day all across the area. South wind gusts up to 25-30 mph are again likely today and will aid in the warmth we build this weekend.
Comments / 0