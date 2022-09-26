ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers QBs Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt are ‘progressing’ ahead of Ohio State, Greg Schiano says. Could they play?

By Brian Fonseca
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Which high school football recruits has Rutgers offered in September?

Greg Schiano’s focus has been fixed on the field with the Scarlet Knights off to a 3-1 start, and with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus right around the corner, but Rutgers’ coach still found time to offer young players who he feels can help the team. College players are prevented from entering the transfer portal until Dec. 5 — the day after college football’s regular season finale — due to an NCCA rule change meant to put teams on an even playing field as the early signing period approaches.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles are ‘legitimate Super Bowl team,’ NFL analyst says

People keep hopping on the Philadelphia Eagles train. Lots of talk has surrounded the 3-0 Eagles, who are led by NFC Offensive Player of the Month Jalen Hurts. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is the latest to cover the surging Birds: “I think...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Qbs#American Football#College Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Gymnastics: Vault performance list for Sept. 30

Middletown South’s Emma Gentile has shown over the course of her career that she thrives on vault and that is continuing this season. Gentile logged a 9.5 to lead the event this week. Carlin Fatuova of Indian Hills found herself second after scoring a 9.4.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Mets call up Francisco Alvarez: Is he eligible for the playoffs?

The New York Mets are tapping into their farm system and pulling up a secret weapon this weekend. Francisco Alvarez, who is MLB’s No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is reportedly being promoted to the majors on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In fact,...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy