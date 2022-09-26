Rutgers QBs Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt are ‘progressing’ ahead of Ohio State, Greg Schiano says. Could they play?

Read full article on original website
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Greg Schiano’s focus has been fixed on the field with the Scarlet Knights off to a 3-1 start, and with the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus right around the corner, but Rutgers’ coach still found time to offer young players who he feels can help the team. College players are prevented from entering the transfer portal until Dec. 5 — the day after college football’s regular season finale — due to an NCCA rule change meant to put teams on an even playing field as the early signing period approaches.
People are backing the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have been the subject of a ton of praise recently. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hurts has been explosive and was recently named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager points out...
When the Eagles defense takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, the team will be doing so without one of their cornerbacks who has been playing well. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
People keep hopping on the Philadelphia Eagles train. Lots of talk has surrounded the 3-0 Eagles, who are led by NFC Offensive Player of the Month Jalen Hurts. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is the latest to cover the surging Birds: “I think...
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jayson Chavous knows his job is to pick up the tough yards, it’s sort of always been his role. This season, though, the senior said he’s become more accepting of it.
These selections are made from games played between Friday, Sept. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 29. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week for Sept. 23:
Aaron Judge has made it an exciting year to be a baseball fan. The New York Yankees outfielder hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Between Aaron Judge’s 60th and 61st home runs of the season, he was walked 13 times. Then, finally, he connected with a pitch from Blue Jays’ Tim Mayza deep in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game and tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will have some choices heading into the 2024 Olympics in France, and his decision could impact who wins the gold medal. Embiid now has both French and American citizenship and could play for either nation -- or his native Cameroon -- in the next Olympic games.
Marlon Montoya finished a pass from Alex Bent in the second overtime to lift Montgomery to a 1-0 victory on the road over Phillipsburg. Marc Oilu stopped all 13 shots for Montgomery (3-4-2), which won it’s first game since beating Phillipsburg, 3-0, on Sept. 14. The Cougars lost twice and tied twice in the interim.
Kevin Durant was at the center of the Nets’ offseason drama for much after the summer after he requested a trade -- and then doubled down by asking owner Joe Tsai to either trade him or fire GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. Now with media day in...
Middletown South’s Emma Gentile has shown over the course of her career that she thrives on vault and that is continuing this season. Gentile logged a 9.5 to lead the event this week. Carlin Fatuova of Indian Hills found herself second after scoring a 9.4.
NEW YORK — A slight smile was visible at the bottom of Matt Carpenter’s bushy mustache Friday afternoon while he stopped for a moment to update a small group of Yankees reporters on his rehabbing. The lefty-hitting infielder/outfielder is close to fully recovered from a left foot fracture...
The New York Mets are tapping into their farm system and pulling up a secret weapon this weekend. Francisco Alvarez, who is MLB’s No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is reportedly being promoted to the majors on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In fact,...
Junior Isabella Didie’s fourth-quarter goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Moorestown Friends over Friends Select (PA) in Moorestown. Sophomore goalie Madelyn Calixto made four saves for Moorestown Friends (2-7), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. No. 18 Rancocas Valley 2, Cherokee 1. Freshman...
Aaron Judge’s free agency is approaching. The New York Yankees just clinched the American League East and will soon begin a playoff run, but after that their star will be free from team control. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5...
1-Bogota (10-0)
Crew Armijo led with two goals and an assist as Morris Tech won on the road, 3-1, over Belvidere. Maya Dobrijevic rounded out the scoring for Morris Tech (7-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bella Hudson turned away nine shots to preserve the win. Bella Peluso scored for Belvidere (6-3)...
Reigning champion Ramapo was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Bergen County Tournament on Thursday night. The top seven seeds - Ramapo, Ramsey, Tenafly, Old Tappan, Waldwick, Ridgewood and Demarest - earned byes into the second round. The first round needs to be played by Sunday, Oct. 2, while...
