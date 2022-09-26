Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
September rains launch Anchorage to 3rd wettest year on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered showers are still with us this morning across Southcentral Alaska, with the heaviest rain expected to remain across eastern Prince William Sound. It’s here where an additional half an inch to an inch of rain is possible through the day. Meanwhile, the rest of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Campers confused as deadline looms to leave Centennial
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The city’s deadline to close Centennial Campground has many unhoused campers worried about where they’ll go, and how they’ll get there. When the Sullivan Arena closed this past June, dozens without permanent housing were moved to the campground, which Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration directed to be repurposed as an emergency spot for homeless campers.
Mayor Bronson launches ‘Project Anchorage’ task force
Mayor Dave Bronson announced the creation of a task force of business, civic, and community leaders who will help devise strategies and ideas to make Anchorage a more attractive place for tourists to visit, businesses to invest, and residents to live. The 11-member “Project Anchorage,” task force will play a...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural. A splash of color will be brightening up downtown Anchorage as artists from Hope Community Resources get to work on a brand new mural. Photojournalist Luke Patrick was there when the first brush stroke launched the project. New owners...
alaskafish.news
AK Bycatch Task Force provides final recommendations
The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force has met 40 times since January. This week it revealed the recommendations from its four committees focusing on: Western Alaska salmon, Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska crab, Gulf of Alaska halibut and salmon, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Here is the link to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Golden Lion won’t open as planned, Sullivan may house 300
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The non-congregate shelter at the former Golden Lion hotel will not be open for housing on Friday as planned due to issues with the building’s condition. In a memo obtained Thursday, Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson states that the Health Department — the agency responsible for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bronson administration OK with most of Assembly’s emergency shelter plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration said late Thursday that it will go ahead with the Anchorage Assembly’s emergency plan for sheltering homeless residents that includes providing space for up to 150 people at the Sullivan Arena. In an email from the administration’s communications director, Corey...
alaskasnewssource.com
September to end on a wet note for Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine and dry weather Tuesday was a nice break from the ongoing rainy cycle for Southcentral Alaska, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Cloudy skies have once again built back into Southcentral ahead of showers and breezy winds...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Police body camera discussion moves into arbitration, extending purchasing delays
New owners of Wasilla four plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees. Property manager Suzy Campbell was surprised to see a video taken by a tenant last month, shocked that the privacy trees that surrounded three sides of the complex had been leveled - including the backside of the property that faces the notoriously dangerous road.
alaskapublic.org
‘There’s no help’: Anchorage homeless campers face uncertain future as Centennial Park closure looms
On a muddy Wednesday morning, Raymond Marth dragged wood through Centennial Park campground in East Anchorage — just three days before the city plans to shut the campground down for the winter. Marth is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who lived at the campground for a month and a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural
New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. The new mural was created by Alaskan Native artist William Kozloff as a symbol of the work that has been done to revive the Third Avenue community, and sits on the old site of the Alaskan Native Hospital. New...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
alaskasnewssource.com
ACEH celebrates new headquarters location in Anchorage
Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm. Disaster assistance hotline formally opened to help western coastal communities impacted by the storm. Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage. Updated: 20 hours ago. Sandy Snodgrass recently filmed on the set of the...
marinmagazine.com
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
nomenugget.com
Mega-storm hits region, causing massive destruction
“This storm is so big that it will take about three hours for the sun to fully set on.” This was the caption to a Facebook post by the National Weather Service Alaska Region, showing a satellite photo of a gigantic weather system swirl spanning an area south of the Aleutian Island chain to the Beaufort Sea. Everything caught in the middle, about 1,000 miles of western Alaskan coastline, was in the path of gale and even hurricane force winds, pushing the ocean to batter coastlines and cause extensive erosion. As of press time on Monday, city officials going on three days without much sleep were bleary-eyed, Nomeites began picking up the pieces, pumping out basements and cleaning up an unimaginable mess. School was canceled, the Post Office announced closure until the storm water is pumped out of the building.
akbizmag.com
Certified Mastectomy Fitter Opens in Anchorage
Laura Dewitt expanded her mastectomy fitting boutique, Allies, from Bellingham, Washington to Anchorage. Breast cancer survivors in Alaska now have easier access to a certified mastectomy fitter, who provides garments and accessories to restore body shape. The Anchorage branch of Allies, a boutique based in Bellingham, Washington, is inviting appointments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After losing her son Bruce in October of last year, Sandy Snodgrass has been advocating for education, awareness, and prevention of the fentanyl crisis that’s been plaguing the nation. “The reason I do this is part of a mother’s job is to take care of...
alaskalandmine.com
Legislative investigation into firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell reveals big nothing burger
An eight month investigation into the firing of former Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell was presented to the Legislative Budget & Audit Committee yesterday afternoon in Anchorage. The committee, chaired by Senator Natasha von Imhof (R – Anchorage), hired the law firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt in January to investigate the firing of Rodell by the Permanent Fund Board of Trustees. The investigation cost the state $150,000.
alaskasnewssource.com
Neighbors express concern over assembly homeless housing plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the Anchorage Assembly’s passage of an emergency cold weather shelter plan Monday, including the use of the Sullivan arena and Golden Lion Hotel to shelter homeless individuals, some people who live in those areas are worried about what may be next. Virginia Lonser, a...
alaskareporter.com
‘It is not the past’: Conference confronts high rate of violence against Indigenous woman
An ominous headline about Alaska Native women suffering the worst of the worst when it comes to violence served as a launching point for three days of discussions as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and other top national and tribal leaders opened the Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation last Wednesday.
