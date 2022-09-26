Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Trades Shots With DJ Vlad On Twitter: “I Made You”
Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday. Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday night, after the “Crank That” rapper ranted about various rap bloggers during an Instagram Live session. Soulja claims that he made VladTV while Vlad argues that the site was already big before Soulja was ever interviewed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Teddy Riley Says Soulja Boy Owes Daughter Nia Riley An Apology: “We Had An Altercation”
Nia previously alleged that she endured abuse in her relationship with the rapper and her father is sharing his feelings about it. Their relationship has long been over, but it isn’t exactly out of mind. Soulja Boy and Nia Riley’s romance was introduced on a global scale years ago when they appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood together, but quickly, their romance unraveled for a television audience. Soulja was said to have been cheating on his girlfriend, but more recently, Nia alleged that while they were together, the rapper abused her.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby
The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
hotnewhiphop.com
DreamDoll Claims She Was Hacked After Responding To Ari Fletcher
The Bronx rapper denied throwing shade at alleged former friend, Ari. DreamDoll has a lot to celebrate this year. After grinding her way in to the music business from her reality TV origins, the Bronx native landed a record deal with Warner Bros. and released multiple successful mixtape including her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Upsets Public With PnB Rock Chicken & Waffles Tribute
He wanted to show love but was accused of being insensitive. The Los Angeles Police Department worked quickly to identify and arrest the suspects they believed were involved in PnB Rock’s murder. Hip Hop lost the Philadelphia rapper after he was robbed and gunned down at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. A video of the horrific scene was shared on social media and quickly, speculative reports surfaced, blaming Rock’s girlfriend for sharing their location.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL Cool J & More Pay Homage To Coolio
Michelle Pfeiffer, Killer Mike, Ice-T, and more paid tribute to Coolio. Hip-hop is mourning the loss of Coolio, who died at 59 on Wednesday. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that rapper’s passing shortly after the news broke. Posey explained a friend found the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper in the bathroom of at a house in Los Angeles before an ambulance was called.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Debuts Trailer For “Hip-Hop Homicides”
Van Lathan explores the rising number of unsolved murders in hip-hop for 50 Cent’s investigative series “HIp-Hop Homicides.”. 50 Cent’s diving head-first into the grim reality that rappers face in 2022 with his new show, Hip-Hop Homicides. This morning, the hip-hop heavyweight and television mogul debuted the trailer for the upcoming series.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For Being “Obsessed” With Cardi B
The Harlem rapper still hasn’t let up on the Barb. No one is safe with it comes to the wrath of Azealia Banks — especially her fellow female rappers. Last month, the Harlem rapper refueled her beef with Nicki Minaj after claiming that the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper was responsible for putting an end to her upcoming reality show. Azealia shared via Instagram that she was supposed to start filming a show with an undisclosed network, “but apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Coolio Passes Away At 59
The West Coast legend was found dead in a friend’s bathroom. Coolio has reportedly died at age 59. According to reports, the West Coast legend, who rose to fame in the 90’s with timeless classics like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage”, was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon when he passed away. His longtime manager, Jarez, told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come after a while, the friend kept calling for him, and eventually and found Coolio laying on the floor.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Accuses Ebro Of Blackballing DaBaby
The Youtuber reignited his beef with the Hot 97 host. DJ Akademiks has made headlines all month long for offending nearly every generation of Hip Hop. After getting blasted by the likes of LL Cool J, Russell Simmons and Michael Rappaport for claiming that pioneers of the genre were “dusty” and bad with money, the Youtuber stopped by the Power 105.1’s the Breakfast Club to clarify his statements while issuing the vets an apology.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cootie Taps NBA Youngboy For New Single “2 Tone”
Arkansas rapper Cootie has slowly bubbled up through the South over the past two years. He’s closely associated with Gucci Mane’s 1017 imprint through BiC Fizzle but he’s certainly growing well beyond the affiliation. Today, the Blytheville rapper unloaded his latest banger, “2 Tone” ft. NBA Youngboy....
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome Their 3rd Baby Together
The Cannon clan continues to expand. Nick Cannon is a father, once again. On Friday (September 30), the 41-year-old announced via Instagram that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together – a boy named Rise Messiah Cannon – making the entertainer now officially a father of 10.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V. Drops Cardi B Diss “Bothered”
Akbar V. is not letting up on Cardi B. Days after their Twitter war, the Atlanta rapper still has some things to get off her chest. Earlier this week, she shared a snippet of an alleged diss track about the Bronx rapper, stating “It be the ones that don’t know what’s going on that have so much to say. I can really end b**** with like two lines. New music getting ready to drop.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Drops Off His New Single “I’m So Awesome”
A follow-up to Kodak Black’s Back For Everything could be arriving shortly. The Florida rapper dished out a double single two weeks ago with “Walk” and “Spin.” The two singles appear to be the first offerings from his forthcoming effort, Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1. Today,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Smino & J. Cole’s Highly-Anticipated Collab “90 Proof” Lives Up To The Hype
We’re officially approaching the 4-year mark since the release of Smino’s excellent project, NOIR. Though he hasn’t left fans empty-handed. The St. Louis rapper came out out a handful of singles since then, along with a few collabs with artists like Yebba, J.I.D., and more. However, he’s remained lowkey as fans anticipate one song in particular.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kenny Mason Refines His Grunge-Adjacent Sound On “RUFFS”
Kenny Mason stands out from the pack. The West Atlanta native made a strong impression with the release of his 2020 debut album, Hoodrat Angelic. In the window of time since the album dropped, he unleashed some excellent guest appearances and loose singles that rattled through speakers across the country.
