East Lansing, MI

Tom Izzo speaks to the media before first practice

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke with the media before his team’s first official practice of the 2022-23 season.

The Spartans finished with a 23-13 record last season and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Duke.

MSU will have a very different looking roster this season, with the top three scorers from last year’s team moving on.

Izzo said he doesn’t anticipate sophomore Jaden Akins, who is currently out with a foot injury, to miss any of the regular season. Izzo also added that Malik Hall is currently in a walking boot with a toe injury, but it’s not a long-term issue

This will be Izzo’s 28th season at the helm for the Spartans. During that time, MSU has made 24 straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament and have played in eight Final Fours.

You can watch Izzo’s press conference at the top of the page.

