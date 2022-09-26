A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a girl in Thornton. Police handcuffed Diego Gettler Monday after they say he tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl outside STEM Launch K-8 school. Security video shows Gettler grabbed the girl by the neck, and she screamed. Court records said he then tried to cover her mouth, but she pulled down his mask, and he took off on foot. The girl then banged on school windows until staff opened the door for her. Getler’s parents reported their son as a suspect in the case after seeing security footage on the news. They say their son is “violent” and has “mental health issues.” Police said Gettler was a suspect in a similar incident in Lakewood in the summer of 2020.

THORNTON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO