Broomfield, CO

1310kfka.com

Man arrested in attempted abduction outside Thornton school

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction of a girl in Thornton. Police handcuffed Diego Gettler Monday after they say he tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl outside STEM Launch K-8 school. Security video shows Gettler grabbed the girl by the neck, and she screamed. Court records said he then tried to cover her mouth, but she pulled down his mask, and he took off on foot. The girl then banged on school windows until staff opened the door for her. Getler’s parents reported their son as a suspect in the case after seeing security footage on the news. They say their son is “violent” and has “mental health issues.” Police said Gettler was a suspect in a similar incident in Lakewood in the summer of 2020.
THORNTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland man sentenced to life in prison for motel murder

A Loveland man will die behind bars on a murder conviction. The Loveland Reporter Herald said 60-year-old Dennis Gist was sentenced to life without parole in the killing of 25-year-old Jordan Sinden at the Gateway motel early last year. He was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this month. For more details, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
sentinelcolorado.com

Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide

AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
AURORA, CO
9News

Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide

DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect in Aurora Police shooting killed himself, Denver Police says

Investigators have identified the suspect that Aurora Police officers pursued and shot, Saturday. They've also released more details about the shooting. They say the man shot and killed himself.The suspect was identified Tuesday as Anthony Edwards, 31. According to Denver Police, Aurora Police officers approached a car that had no license plate at a gas station at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.The gas station was in the city and county of Denver, near the border of Aurora.The officers approached Edwards as he left the store, but investigators say he immediately fled. The officers chased him...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Investigators looking for two 'armed and dangerous' car thieves

Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two car thieves “who they believe are armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 28 news release. On Sept. 25 at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO

