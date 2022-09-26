ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Alzheimer’s Association hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Longview

By Alisha Tagert
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Joelle Yates with the Alzheimer’s Association stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about their upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

Event Details:

Site opens at 8 a.m.

Ceremony at 9 a.m.

Walk at 9:30 a.m.

KETK’s Lauren Margolis will be emceeing the event in Longview.

Location is the Gregg County Courthouse, 1010 East Methvin Street in Longview. If you have any questions you can contact Joelle Yates at 903-251-2012 or email her at joyates@alz.org. You can register online by visiting 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Longview.

KETK’s Judd Baker is set to emcee the Tyler event.

