Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrganews.com
Floyd County Police charge 51-year-old
According to Floyd county jail records, on September 29th at 2:23 pm Floyd county police arrested 51-year, Pamela Massey on Morton bend rd in Rome after she allegedly failed to provide the necessary food and care for a small cat. The cat was found with body sores and a broken leg. Massey is also accused of deprivation of a minor when she allowed her 14-year child to live in deplorable living conditions. When officials arrived the home smelled of urine, feces, and dead animals. Dead rats were also found in the freezer.
wrganews.com
Rome man arrested for aggravated assault
A 21-year-old Rome man was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Connor Adams Blake allegedly shot a person during an argument at a Garden Lakes Parkway residence. Adams was arrested by the Rome Police Department at the residence and was charged with aggravated assault.
accesswdun.com
White County authorities seize largest amount of fentanyl pills in county’s history
Multiple police agencies on Sunday, Sept. 25 completed White County’s largest seizure of fentanyl. As a result, police arrested Joshua McLaughlin, 34 of Canton, and Thomas Garnsey, 49 of Dawsonville. Authorities seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of...
dadecountysentinel.com
Dade Deputies Locate, Arrest Shooting Suspect
Dade County deputies were dispatched to the Mapco gas station on Deer Head Cove Road on Thursday, Sept. 22, in reference to a subject shooting at an individual in the parking lot. Deputies responded to the scene and found that the aggressor, and the victim, had both left the scene....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for September 29th
Amanda Barton, 42 of Collinsville, arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant by the Leesburg Police Department. Jamie Kimmons, 39 of Centre, charged with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. William Estes, 42 of Cedar Bluff, arrested on 7 outstanding...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Police arrest Lindale man for Theft
According to Floyd County jail Records, on September 27th at 8:50 AM, the Floyd County Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Joseph Branton at a Sunset Circle address in Lindale after he allegedly entered someone’s vehicle without permission and stole a purse, 150 dollars, and various financial cards. Branton is...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators searching for larceny suspect seen on surveillance video
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a person wanted for taking an air compressor from a home in Douglasville. Police said the suspect was possibly seen twice, at around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 24, on Dodson Drive. Law enforcement shared images of a person in a black tank top and someone bundled in a jacket and hoodie with a concealed face.
WDEF
Suspect turns herself in for death of pedestrian last weekend
UPDATE: Attorney McCracken Poston offers more information on the case. He says Sarah Barrett, from Rock Springs, Georgia, is his client. He says she thought she had hit a deer sometime before dawn. Poston says she called police on the same day and handed her vehicle over to investigators for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrganews.com
Rome Police Traffic stop leads to the arrest of Two People
Two people from Rome were arrested on Tuesday after police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Maple and East 14th street. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 38-year-old Jermaine Spivey and 29-year-old Ashley Ragland were both arrested by the Rome Police Department Tuesday at 2:36 PM after the odor of marijuana was detected by police during a no-insurance traffic stop.
Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
wrganews.com
Lanham Sentenced To Ten Years In Prison
Chattooga County Superior Court Judge Don Thompson sentenced Renee Lanham to ten years in prison on Thursday following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements to law enforcement officers. Lanham had been charged with murder in the death of her husband, Eddie Lanham, but jurors were deadlocked on...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, September 29, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, September 29, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, September 29, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police honor Middle School Assistant Principal for stopping attempted Kidnapping
According to a report from the Calhoun Times, Calhoun Chief of Police Tony Pyle and the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education honored Calhoun Middle School assistant principal Misty Lewis with a certificate for heroic actions and a junior police officer badge for thwarting an attempted kidnapping. According to CPD...
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
weisradio.com
Bond Set For Two Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses
The two subjects arrested on a long list of drug charges by the Cedar Bluff Police Department early Friday morning remain lodged in the Cherokee County Detention Center. Hank Rumley, age 37 of Rising Fawn, Georgia is charged with trafficking Fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree, attempting to elude and tampering with evidence. His bond is set at $510,500.
allongeorgia.com
Lanham sentenced to 10 years after her conviction on two counts of giving false statements
Chattooga County Superior Court Judge Don Thompson sentenced Renee Lanham to ten years in prison on Thursday following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements to law enforcement officers, according to documents from the Chattooga County Clerk of Courts office. Lanham had been charged with murder in the...
wrganews.com
Rome Woman arrested for Hit-and-Run
A 29-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Sunday for the charges of Hit and Run, and Aggravated Assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Abril Julis Stancil of a Marigold Road address was arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly ran over a 36-year-old victim twice on Cherokee Street before leaving the scene.
wrganews.com
Catoosa County Sheriff seeks Information about deceased Infant
Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk is asking for the public’s help with information about a deceased infant found at the Graysville Canoe Launch in Ringgold. On Tuesday, September 27th, at about 1:00 p.m., Catoosa County deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch regarding a lifeless, underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached. Investigators believe the infant was brought to the area sometime earlier in the day.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses
At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in connection to Villa Rica burglary
VILLA RICA, Ga. - The Villa Rica police are looking for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a theft. Officers say the man pictured may have burglarized a home in the area. Sergeant B. Finley with the Villa Rica Police Department is asking anyone with...
Comments / 0