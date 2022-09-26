According to Floyd county jail records, on September 29th at 2:23 pm Floyd county police arrested 51-year, Pamela Massey on Morton bend rd in Rome after she allegedly failed to provide the necessary food and care for a small cat. The cat was found with body sores and a broken leg. Massey is also accused of deprivation of a minor when she allowed her 14-year child to live in deplorable living conditions. When officials arrived the home smelled of urine, feces, and dead animals. Dead rats were also found in the freezer.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO