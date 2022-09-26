Read full article on original website
Snowflake Hunter
4d ago
Protestors think the answer is installing an even larger revolving door on prisons? Maybe we should impose a tax on the families of felons. Have a child, BF/GF or other relative living under your roof at the time he or she commits a felony? You get a 10% thug tax added to your paycheck and a 20% reduction in any and all welfare and SNAP checks.
Reply
2
