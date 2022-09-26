ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fyycm_0iAvtgq700

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The Satanic Temple — based out of Salem, Massachusetts — boasts 1.5 million members worldwide including 11,300 members in Indiana.

Despite often being confused with the Church of Satan or Satan worship, the Satanic Temple doesn’t believe in or worship the Biblical Satan . Instead, they venerate “the allegorical Satan described in the epic poem Paradise Lost — the defender of personal sovereignty against the dictates of religious authority.”

The Satanic Temple lists its mission as encouraging benevolence and empathy, rejecting tyrannical authority, advocating practical common sense, opposing injustice and undertaking noble pursuits. The temple is well-known for fighting for equal access to religious rights and challenging institutions that install laws or practices that only adhere to a singular religious belief — most notably Christianity.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Sept. 21, states that a female member of the Satanic Temple who resides in Indiana is being denied the right to exercise her religious beliefs by being denied access to an abortion under the new Indiana abortion ban. The woman became pregnant “without her consent,” according to the lawsuit, and gave the reason for this involuntary pregnancy as the legal inability of the woman to consent to sex (other than rape or incest) along with the failure of birth control.

Tenet III of the Satanic Temple tenets states, “one’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.” Under this tenet, the temple said the fetal tissue carried in the woman’s uterus is not seen as an “unborn child,” as Indiana Code states. Instead, from conception to viability, the fetal tissue is not believed to be imbued with any humanity or existence separate and apart from that of the pregnant woman herself.

The lawsuit also notes Tenet V , which states that “beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world.” Under this tenet, the lawsuit points out that early stages of fertilization, such as the creation of the zygote, are referred to as being an “unborn child” in the Indiana abortion ban. But through Tenet V, or through a scientific understanding, members of the Satanic Temple do not see a zygote, blastocyst, embryo, or nonviable fetus as an “unborn child.” These cells are seen as part of a woman’s body and not imbued with existence, humanity, or spiritual life; the lawsuit explains.

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

Under the two tenets previously explained, the lawsuit states that members of the Satanic Temple have the right to terminate an unwanted pregnancy as an exercise of their religious beliefs. By Indiana criminalizing abortion, these members are being denied their religious rights which violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the lawsuit argues.

The lawsuit in total lists five counts against the near-total abortion ban in Indiana including calling it a violation of the Thirteen Amendment, which prohibits involuntary servitude. By forcing a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term, the suit argues women are being put “into a condition of involuntary servitude.”

Read the full lawsuit at the bottom of this article.

The Satanic Temple are not the first to challenge Indiana’s near-total abortion ban. A Monroe County special judge recently blocked the ban from being enforced after a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana and a group of abortion providers challenged the new law, which went into effect on Sept. 15.

The judge’s injunction means the state reverts to the previous abortion law, which allows up to 20 weeks.

In her ruling, Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon indicated that there are several issues that still must be decided before the law can be enforced. Hanlon found some arguments from the plaintiffs strong in their merits and conceded that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case shook the “analytical landscape” of federal questions surrounding abortion.

Indiana courts are not, however, bound by that interpretation of the law when it comes to the state’s constitution, which has at times been interpreted to “give greater protection to the individual liberties of Hoosiers.”

Hanlon acknowledged that the state had an interest in regulating abortion “so long as that regulation is not in violation of the Indiana Constitution.”

SatanicTempleLawsuit Download
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 122

Lori A. McBride
4d ago

also you know if your religious beliefs prevent YOU from having an abortion than don't have one but you don't have the right to force your religious beliefs on other people. it's literally that simple.

Reply(35)
36
Lori A. McBride
4d ago

point being there's more than one religion in the United States and according to the United States Constitution Its unconstitutional to chose one religion over the other regardless of how popular one religion is.

Reply(4)
15
Deadler Duke
3d ago

I don't believe in abortion but at the same time I must say it is between the doctor and the patient and nobody else's business........don't care if you like this comment or not

Reply(1)
9
Related
WNDU

Indiana AG responds to preliminary injunction on abortion law

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’s confident the new abortion law is constitutional. The preliminary injunction to block the law was put into effect last Thursday, one week after the law went into effect. The new law bans abortion with few exceptions, such as...
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Indiana says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much did people get? Because of the state’s […]
wbaa.org

Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse

Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
99.5 WKDQ

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
wrtv.com

The Satanic Temple suing Gov. Eric Holcomb, AG Todd Rokita over abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple (TST) has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita over Indiana's abortion ban. TST says it venerates, but does not worship, the allegorical Satan described in the epic poem Paradise Lost - the defender of personal sovereignty against the dictates of religious authority.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana

STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Abortion Issues#The Satanic Temple#Senate#The U S Constitution#The Church Of Satan#Paradise Lost
WNDU

Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
WIBC.com

Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana

Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

New Push For Cannabis Legalization Across Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
FOX59

Former Hoosiers now in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, many there are preparing to ride out the storm while even more have made their way inland. Two former lifelong Hoosiers spoke to FOX59 about how they’re preparing to endure the hurricane. ”It’s getting scarier and scarier as we speak,” said Jim Atterholt, a former Hoosier […]
FLORIDA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy