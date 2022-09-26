Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
These 14 Jobs Pay $20-Plus per Hour -- and Are Hiring Like Crazy
Looking for an entry-level job with a decent starting wage? Check these out!
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
Amazon’s new warehouse employee training exec used to manage private prisons
The treatment of Amazon employees has made headlines multiple times. AmazonBefore Amazon, the new director of learning and development spent five years as a manager at Corrections Corps of America.
morningbrew.com
New survey finds managers don’t trust employees to be productive
And your boss who lives on the other side of the country might have it. In a survey released by Microsoft yesterday, only 12% of business leaders said they are fully confident that their hybrid employees are productive at work, compared to 87% of employees who say they are productive. That disconnect, which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called “productivity paranoia,” can result in intense virtual tracking, which had typically existed for lower-wage roles like those in grocery stores or fast-food restaurants, seeping into the world of desk jobs.
furninfo.com
TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth
Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
SEC sues MoviePass executives for lying about its completely unsustainable business model
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued three executives involved with MoviePass, alleging they lied repeatedly about whether their subscription service could become profitable. Former MoviePass CEO J. Mitchell Lowe and Theodore Farnsworth — former CEO of majority stakeholder Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. — allegedly made false...
ceoworld.biz
Presenceology Founder and Branding Expert Mila Yoli on How Entrepreneurs Can Attract the Right Clients
Attracting clients is an ongoing conundrum for all business owners. From top-level entrepreneurs to local shop owners, and from online storefronts to established corporations, we can’t do business without customers. According to Presenceology Founder and CEO Mila Yoli, the actual issue is not attracting clients — but attracting the right ones.
Holiday hiring slows down: Retailers adding fewer seasonal jobs
Retailers are approaching holiday hiring with caution, adding fewer temporary workers than last year as they brace for a smaller bump from this year's shopping season. Why it matters: At least half a million people relied on seasonal retail jobs in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. Driving the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Occupancy, Revenues Recover from COVID, but Profit Margins Trail Behind, Say Webinar Panelists
For many seniors housing operators, occupancy is back to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. In addition, aggressive rent increases have resulted in elevated revenues. However, as a result of high inflation, an extremely tight labor market and supply constraints increasing costs, profit margins have not yet returned...
ffnews.com
Bridge Money Raises $5.8 Million in Seed Funding Led by TMV
Bridge Money, Inc. a first-of-its-kind fintech company empowering lower income Americans to earn supplemental income, today announced that it has raised $5.8 million in seed funding led by TMV. Founder Collective, Kapor Capital, Acumen America, Bread & Butter Ventures, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Plug and Play Ventures, Basecamp Fund (Alumni Ventures) and Ulu Ventures, among others, also participated in the funding round. The investment will help Bridge execute its next phase of development and expansion, including adding to its robust line up of in-app money making opportunities, sourcing and executing additional third-party partnerships, and growing its roster of talent.
Amazon rolls out broad-based pay raises for warehouse workers across its fulfillment network
Amazon employees have been agitating for higher pay for years, putting the company under pressure to respond.
Small business revenue up, but money goes right back out
Small businesses have been reporting revenue growth, but profits aren’t keeping pace. A report from Kabbage, the small business lending arm of American Express, finds revenue up 87 percent for small businesses, but profits stagnant.
How Matthew Meehan & Luigi Rosabianca Are Helping Budding CEOs Build A Successful Venture
Starting a business might need an idea that works, but scaling it up to new heights is a completely different story. A small business faces several challenges, and the most common among them is the lack of financial support. Also, a majority of small businesses are owned and operated by budding entrepreneurs who are learning the game while playing it, so overcoming these struggles can be a real challenge. This is where two financial and entrepreneurial experts, Matthew Meehan and Luigi Rosabianca, are helping these businesses find ground with Shield Advisory Group (SAG). It is a full-service consulting firm supporting...
Back to business: health care M&A activity expected to accelerate
The Justice Department's failed attempt to block UnitedHealth's $13 billion acquisition of health tech Change Healthcare could bode well for other mega-deals as the nation pushes past the pandemic and health industry players firm up their growth plans. The big picture: The ruling came not long after a Federal Trade...
78% of Business Professionals Are Ready for the Metaverse
HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- A new global study commissioned by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. According to the findings, 96% of the 15,000 people surveyed across the globe see the value of virtual meetings, and more than three-quarters (78%) say they would participate in more immersive experiences like the metaverse versus current tools, such as video conferencing. Additionally, while appetites grow for the new digital world, unreliable network performance was cited (by 38% globally) as the top concern holding organizations back. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005179/en/ A new global study commissioned by Ciena has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. (Graphic: Business Wire)
8 6-Figure Jobs You Can Do from Home
Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
Comments / 0