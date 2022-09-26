ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

CNBC

The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022

Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS
morningbrew.com

New survey finds managers don’t trust employees to be productive

And your boss who lives on the other side of the country might have it. In a survey released by Microsoft yesterday, only 12% of business leaders said they are fully confident that their hybrid employees are productive at work, compared to 87% of employees who say they are productive. That disconnect, which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called “productivity paranoia,” can result in intense virtual tracking, which had typically existed for lower-wage roles like those in grocery stores or fast-food restaurants, seeping into the world of desk jobs.
ECONOMY
furninfo.com

TMM the Media Matters Announces Leadership Transition as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

Pictured L to R: Dawn Brinson and Kathy Wall. TMM The Media Matters, a full-service marketing, branding, communications and public relations firm rooted in the home furnishings, décor and interior design industries, has announced a leadership transition as it enters its next phase of growth. President Kathy Wall will step into the role of founder and advisor and Dawn Brinson has been promoted to president, effective October 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
The Verge

SEC sues MoviePass executives for lying about its completely unsustainable business model

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued three executives involved with MoviePass, alleging they lied repeatedly about whether their subscription service could become profitable. Former MoviePass CEO J. Mitchell Lowe and Theodore Farnsworth — former CEO of majority stakeholder Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. — allegedly made false...
BUSINESS
Axios

Holiday hiring slows down: Retailers adding fewer seasonal jobs

Retailers are approaching holiday hiring with caution, adding fewer temporary workers than last year as they brace for a smaller bump from this year's shopping season. Why it matters: At least half a million people relied on seasonal retail jobs in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. Driving the...
BUSINESS
Retail
Economy
Marketing
Amazon
ffnews.com

Bridge Money Raises $5.8 Million in Seed Funding Led by TMV

Bridge Money, Inc. a first-of-its-kind fintech company empowering lower income Americans to earn supplemental income, today announced that it has raised $5.8 million in seed funding led by TMV. Founder Collective, Kapor Capital, Acumen America, Bread & Butter Ventures, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Plug and Play Ventures, Basecamp Fund (Alumni Ventures) and Ulu Ventures, among others, also participated in the funding round. The investment will help Bridge execute its next phase of development and expansion, including adding to its robust line up of in-app money making opportunities, sourcing and executing additional third-party partnerships, and growing its roster of talent.
BUSINESS
RadarOnline

How Matthew Meehan & Luigi Rosabianca Are Helping Budding CEOs Build A Successful Venture

Starting a business might need an idea that works, but scaling it up to new heights is a completely different story. A small business faces several challenges, and the most common among them is the lack of financial support. Also, a majority of small businesses are owned and operated by budding entrepreneurs who are learning the game while playing it, so overcoming these struggles can be a real challenge. This is where two financial and entrepreneurial experts, Matthew Meehan and Luigi Rosabianca, are helping these businesses find ground with Shield Advisory Group (SAG). It is a full-service consulting firm supporting...
SMALL BUSINESS
Axios

Back to business: health care M&A activity expected to accelerate

The Justice Department's failed attempt to block UnitedHealth's $13 billion acquisition of health tech Change Healthcare could bode well for other mega-deals as the nation pushes past the pandemic and health industry players firm up their growth plans. The big picture: The ruling came not long after a Federal Trade...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

78% of Business Professionals Are Ready for the Metaverse

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- A new global study commissioned by Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. According to the findings, 96% of the 15,000 people surveyed across the globe see the value of virtual meetings, and more than three-quarters (78%) say they would participate in more immersive experiences like the metaverse versus current tools, such as video conferencing. Additionally, while appetites grow for the new digital world, unreliable network performance was cited (by 38% globally) as the top concern holding organizations back. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005179/en/ A new global study commissioned by Ciena has uncovered just how ready business professionals are to collaborate in the virtual world. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS

